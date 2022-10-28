Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things
Clement Manyathela speaks to three young South Africans who share their unique talents and their remarkable success stories.
When we think about people who inspire the world to live their dreams and encourage others to be their best selves, we often think of people with higher numbers on their IDs.
However, as the future of the world, young people are doing some remarkable things of their own.
These people prove that age sometimes is really just a number and that there's no age requirement to go for gold.
At only 11 years old, Simthandile ‘Simtiger’ Tshabalala is the youngest professional golf player in South Africa and started playing golf at just 4 years old.
He says that even though he's still learning how to deal with situations where he isn't at his best, he's learnt that trying to manage his emotions keeps his head in the game.
As a young kid, yes, you're going to have bad shots, but right now, as a young kid, you really want to focus on the emotions because some person may be really, really good at the game but does not have the mental game and [if] you have the mental game and they don't, to be honest, you have a [greater] chance to be the greater player.Simthandile ‘Simtiger’ Tshabalala, golfer
Milo Shan, who turns 17-years-old this year, is a finalist in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global science competition - a competition designed to inspire fresh creative explanations of fundamental concepts in life sciences, physics and mathematics - with his entry in special relativity.
He says he's been in love with science ever since he could remember, getting into the field like 'most kids getting magic in television'.
Though he's not sure what exactly wants to do for the rest of his life, Shan's goal is to change the world for the better.
I don't exactly have a very specific thing that I've 100% committed to, like, 'this is what I'm going to do', but I feel like it's more of a case of I want to go and find out more about the world's current situation and more about what problems there are in the world... Honestly, my end-goal is to, really, just leave the world a better place than when I first found it.Milo Shan, global science competition finalist
Michelle Nkamankeng became the youngest published author in the country and Africa at just seven years old.
Now aged 13, Nkamankeng has published three books and written an impressive 10 books.
She says she started writing books after going to her local bookstores and realising that most of the kids' books were written by adults.
What inspired me to start writing is that when I went to one of my local bookstores, I realised that most of the children's books were written by adults, but I was like, 'why can't children write their own stories and experiences? They can just take the experiences they never want to forget, and they can just put it onto a book to share it with the world'. So, I thought if I could make the first example, many others could learn to also do the same.Michelle Nkamankeng, author
Scroll up to hear more about their remarkable stories.
