Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Nonkululeko Gobodo, South Africa’s Chief Executive Officer at AWAKENED Global on her perspective on failure.
Renowned businesswoman Nonkululeko Gobodo chairs the largest black auditing and accounting firm and the fifth largest in South Africa SNG Grant Thornton formerly known as SizweNtsalubaGobodo.
She is best known for becoming the first black woman chartered accountant in South Africa in 1987 - something she said was not easy.
Young people need to know that they look up to us and they don’t know that we have gone through mountains to get through to where we are.Nonkululeko Gobodo, first black woman Chartered Accountant in South Africa
Gobodo serves on the boards of PPC LTD and Shoprite Holdings - which are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
Her career has been the subject of case studies by the University of the Witwatersrand's Business School in South Africa and Lincoln University in New Zealand.
Her sterling track record makes it difficult to reckon that she has experienced failure.
She shared her two biggest failures with 702 namely, flunking her CTA, a pre-qualification needed to become a chartered accountant, and getting divorced after 16 years of marriage.
Gobodo started her training as an accountant at KPMG shortly after failing her CTA.
Between juggling motherhood with her career and failing her exams, she was subsequently dismissed from the workplace like other black people at that time who also failed their CTA.
The most important things which I learnt early in my life is never to allow setbacks to frustrate me and rob my dream. So it was disappointing to fail CTA because I mean I did study.Nonkululeko Gobodo, first black woman Chartered Accountant in South Africa
Gobodo got divorced at 34 years old after battling to cope with being in an unhappy marriage.
Despite her fears she took the decision to call it quits with the constant wonder on whether she failed her three children.
The biggest part of that was feeling like I’ve failed my children.Nonkululeko Gobodo, first black woman Chartered Accountant in South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CPWPpiVgkCi/
