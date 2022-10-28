Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish





John Perlman spoke to former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa in studio .Picture: EWN/Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

South African politician Mbhazima Shilowa is known for his involvement in political circles such as the African national congress (ANC) and the Congress of the people (COPE).

Born in Limpopo in an area known as Masakona, the 64-year-old 'son of the village' now describes himself as a man of leisure and an avid traveller.

The retired trade union leader now revels in life’s simple pleasures of travel, music and odd farming activity in Limpopo – which he inherited from his mother.

Other than making news headlines and his name being mentioned among South African stalwarts, something that is not widely known about him is his appreciation for his favourite dish – goat meat.

Shilowa can’t resist goat meat and says it’s a staple for any family gathering. It’s less about how you cook it and more about how you slaughter it, he added.

It’s something I’ve grown to love, there’s never a function at the Shilowas where it is not cooked. I just love to cook goat meat. Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician

Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee and Ivor Chipkin is his latest read which helps him understand current affairs beyond ‘what we have listened to with a distracted ear’, he explained.

It helps to understand how did we end up where we are now… for me it also adds in pieces to the jigsaw puzzle that I could not explain.’ Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician

Why would someone who has spent so much time in the liberation movement act in this way? Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician

A general lover of music, Shilowa’s favourite song is The Rich and the Poor by American jazz and classical music pianist and composer Keith Jarrett.

I could’ve picked any other one, I could’ve picked a Miles Davis but everybody could have picked a Miles Davis. Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician

Listen to the full audio above.