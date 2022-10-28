Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish
John Perlman spoke to former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa.
South African politician Mbhazima Shilowa is known for his involvement in political circles such as the African national congress (ANC) and the Congress of the people (COPE).
Born in Limpopo in an area known as Masakona, the 64-year-old 'son of the village' now describes himself as a man of leisure and an avid traveller.
The retired trade union leader now revels in life’s simple pleasures of travel, music and odd farming activity in Limpopo – which he inherited from his mother.
Other than making news headlines and his name being mentioned among South African stalwarts, something that is not widely known about him is his appreciation for his favourite dish – goat meat.
Shilowa can’t resist goat meat and says it’s a staple for any family gathering. It’s less about how you cook it and more about how you slaughter it, he added.
It’s something I’ve grown to love, there’s never a function at the Shilowas where it is not cooked. I just love to cook goat meat.Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician
Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee and Ivor Chipkin is his latest read which helps him understand current affairs beyond ‘what we have listened to with a distracted ear’, he explained.
It helps to understand how did we end up where we are now… for me it also adds in pieces to the jigsaw puzzle that I could not explain.’Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician
Why would someone who has spent so much time in the liberation movement act in this way?Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician
A general lover of music, Shilowa’s favourite song is The Rich and the Poor by American jazz and classical music pianist and composer Keith Jarrett.
I could’ve picked any other one, I could’ve picked a Miles Davis but everybody could have picked a Miles Davis.Mbhazima Shilowa, South African politician
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Lifestyle
Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA
Her sterling track record makes it difficult to reckon that she has experienced failure.Read More
Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things
Though one always thinks of maturity and experience when we look to inspiration, young people in South Africa are also making waves on the global scene and inspiring many along the way.Read More
A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner
Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one’s relationship without breaking the other person’s spirit.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend
Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend.Read More
Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween
In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!Read More
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert
Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist
Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people about it.Read More
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses
Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.Read More