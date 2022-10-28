Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
December Holidays! but Durban may not have money to clean beaches

28 October 2022 5:38 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
John Perlman speaks to Tony Carnie freelance environmental journalist about Durban’s pledge to clean beach sewage

Carnie says more than 60% of beaches are currently closed due to sewage and doubts that they will be open in time for the Christmas holiday season.

Unfortunately, majority of the beaches remain closed, according to the list released by the eThekwini council yesterday [Thursday], of the 40 or so listed beaches, 26 were closed... it’s doubtful that all beaches will be opened before Christmas.

Tony Carnie, freelance environmental journalist

Carnie adds that roughly R700 million is required, however, the city only has less than 62% of the funds.

However, he adds that the money available could be sufficient for fixing the worst problems like the untreated sewage by the uMngeni river towards Umhlanga.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




