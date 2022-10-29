Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family

29 October 2022 4:23 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

DURBAN - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s official recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa - at an event in Durban on Saturday - will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

At the same time, the gathering at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

Not only will his detractors within the Zulu royal family be set back by his public recognition by the government but they will also have to contend with the fact that thousands, if not millions, of Zulu people, equally recognise Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Misuzulu is already on the throne but requires a certificate from Ramaphosa in his capacity as the President - to fully access government resources.

The King is regarded as a public servant and in order to have the benefits - which include government funding and protection - he must have been recognised by the President in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

But despite all the recognition, he still has to preside over a royal family that remains divided over his reign.

This comes as the larger part of his family still does not recognise him as the rightful monarch.

This includes some of his late father’s wives and some of his siblings from the other palaces.

Earlier this year, the King’s uncle Prince Mbonisi Zulu approached the courts in a bid to prevent King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne but his attempts failed.

The divisions moved up a notch higher when the royal spat turned into public mudslinging between the warring sides.

At the time - King Misuzulu had already begun his duties as King after he was left on the throne through the will of his mother, the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Zulu.

In March this year, the royal family commemorated the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu but due to the differences over the throne - two separate events were held at KwaKhethomthandayo and KwaKhangelamankengane palaces in Nongoma.

A large part of the late King’s wives and children gathered at the KwaKhethomthandayo while King Misuzulu and his siblings, the majority of traditional leaders and the general public attended the one at Kwakhangelamankengane.

In King Misuzulu’s corner is the royal elder, and Prime minister to the Zulu people and King, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi - the influential founder and former leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

A week later Ramaphosa announced his recognition of Prince Misuzulu as the rightful monarch.

“The assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu. His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of South Africa in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign,” said Ramaphosa at the time.

But this was rejected by the other faction of the Zulu royal family.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of the late King Zwelithini approached the courts again.

His attorney Peter Zwane told the court: “My client rejects the president’s recognition of Prince Misuzulu to be the next King”.

But the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed his bid with costs.

The divisions have been worsened by the factional crowning of the late King Zwelithini’s first-born son Prince Simakade - by his backers within the family - as King, at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma.

At the same time, another contender Prince Buzabazi of KwaDlamahlahla Royal Palace was named heir by another faction led by Prince Mbonisi.

But the public’s acceptance of Misuzulu as King was demonstrated when thousands attended his traditional coronation in Nongoma, where he was being introduced to his ancestors as King.

While addressing the gathering, the King promised unity.

“Today my people this is a very big day for the Zulu people and history, and I promise you all that from today onwards we are united," he said.

However, peace continues to evade the AmaZulu royal family. To his detractors, King Misuzulu is still a prince and nothing more.

Some observers have opined that the squabbles will soon dissipate as it is not unusual for the throne to be contested. In IsiZulu it is often said that ubukhosi buyabangwa - meaning the royal throne is always subject to a dispute.

Even his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu’s legitimacy was questioned by some members of the Zulu royal family.

However, by the time of his death last year, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu had been on the throne for 49 years.


This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family




