Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium

29 October 2022 6:17 AM
by Eyewitness News
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

DURBAN - Thousands are expected to attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on Saturday.

This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa - who will hand over a certificate which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium a hive of activity as thousands attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier
Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium a hive of activity as thousands attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu arrives at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of his coronation - where President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over a certificate recognising him as the official king of the Zulu nation. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where he will hand over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the official king of the Zulu nation. Pictures(s): EWN/Abigail Javier

ANC KZN chairperson, Siboniso Duma at the coronation of King Misuzulu in Durban. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier

whatsapp-image-2022-10-29-at-111019-amjpeg

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium a hive of activity as thousands attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier

Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Omama besiphithiphithi singing and dancing outside the stadium ahead of the coronation. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier
Omama besiphithiphithi singing and dancing outside the stadium ahead of the coronation. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier

Omama besiphithiphithi singing and dancing outside the stadium ahead of the coronation. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier

Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban for King Misuzulu's coronation. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier
Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban for King Misuzulu's coronation. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier
Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of the King's coronation. Picture(s): Abigal Javier/EWN

Singing and dancing ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Misuzulu in Durban, as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the certificate of recognition to the monarch. Picture: EWN/Abigail Visser.
Singing and dancing ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Misuzulu in Durban, as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the certificate of recognition to the monarch. Picture: EWN/Abigail Visser.
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
