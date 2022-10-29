[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
DURBAN - Thousands are expected to attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on Saturday.
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa - who will hand over a certificate which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu arrives at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of his coronation - where President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over a certificate recognising him as the official king of the Zulu nation. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier
President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where he will hand over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the official king of the Zulu nation. Pictures(s): EWN/Abigail Javier
ANC KZN chairperson, Siboniso Duma at the coronation of King Misuzulu in Durban. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier
Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium a hive of activity as thousands attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier
Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Omama besiphithiphithi singing and dancing outside the stadium ahead of the coronation. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier
[WATCH] Amabutho (Regiments) from Gauteng arriving here at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, ahead of king Misuzulu’s government coronation. They sing “eGoli sasingenje soniwa ngabantu” later today King Misuzulu will be a certified King. #KingMisuzuluCoronation pic.twitter.com/TMouV1AD1M' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) October 29, 2022
Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of the King's coronation. Picture(s): Abigal Javier/EWN
[Video] #KingMisuzuluCoronation' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 29, 2022
Video: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News pic.twitter.com/LxCZvakjla
This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
