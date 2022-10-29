Streaming issues? Report here
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe'

29 October 2022 6:07 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Music
South Africa
Craig David
22

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David.

Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David
Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David

With his unique RnB, pop and soul hits, his music defined the youth of the Gen-X generation in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Twenty-two years later, 41-year-old British singer and songwriter Craig David has come back stronger than ever with a revival of his signature sound.

Still on a high after the release of his latest studio album '22', David hopes to reconnect with his fans in his upcoming South African tour called 'TS5'.

For one night only, the R&B sensation will perform in Cape Town on Thursday 8 December 2022 at Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with David about his love for South Africa, his new music and his journey of self discovery over the past 22 years.

When I first came to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg with 'Born to do it' at the top of my career, those shows were very memorable for me. Its been 22 years now and with new music, I'm just really grateful. It's just a really good juxtaposition to be able to play catalogue songs but also current songs that are culturally relevant.

Craig David, British singer and songwriter

David's eighth studio album "22" was released in May this year and is a revival of his sound built on his critically acclaimed debut album “Born to Do It” in 2000.

For the artist, the number 22 is of huge significance.

Yes, it's been 22 years since my first album but the symbolic meaning is foundation and being able to recognise to be of service. I just realised that through the foundation I built with my music, it's now about what I'm going to do for the greater good. Its just bringing the music that will heal people.

Craig David, British singer and songwriter

Like most people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the solitude of isolation was a period of deep reflection for the musician.

David said it became a time to "lean into parts of yourself' that would not have happened before.

I was able to look back at the earlier days and see that as an 18-year-old kid, I did incredibly well to find these defence mechanisms and ways to handle the astronomical speed of things.

Craig David, British singer and songwriter

It was so amazing but when you process it, I realise my boundaries became so weak and I became a 'yes' person. An imposter syndrome kicked in. One moment I was selling mixed tapes, working in McDonalds part time and then all of a sudden arenas. I'm thinking, someone's going to out me and tell me all this isn't real.

Craig David, British singer and songwriter

I've now come to realise that having weak boundaries is no different from someone walking into your back garden without a fence and stepping all over your flowers.

Craig David, British singer and songwriter

It's this introspection that helped David pen his thoughts in his book 'What's Your Vibe?'.

In the book, he opens up about overcoming his hurdles and shares his insight for others to navigate life's daily challenges.

In society, especially for men, to show any form of sensitivity and vulnerability is considered a weakness. Actually, to go deeper and show that side is showing real courage and strength. It connects you with other people feeling the same way and now feel empowered to speak their truth. So '22' symbolises more than just the album to album...it's about life.

Craig David, British singer and songwriter

Tickets for the show are available via www.ticketmaster.co.za

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe'




