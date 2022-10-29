Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
arrow_forward
Technology

Cultivating the seeds of success: Meet this year's Engen Pitch & Polish winner

29 October 2022 7:18 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Food insecurity
ENGEN Pitch & Polish
Green Arch Innovations

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the founder of Green-Arch Innovations and 2022 Engen Pitch & Polish Winner, Luvo Gugwana.
Luvo Gugwana, founder of Green Arch Innovations Photo: LinkedIn
Luvo Gugwana, founder of Green Arch Innovations Photo: LinkedIn

Chasing your dreams to pursue your entrepreneurship and business goals is no easy feat, but when it's done to empower others, it can have an immense impact.

No one knows this better than Durban entrepreneur Luvo Gugwana, founder of Green-Arch Innovations, the winner of the 2022 Engen Pitch & Polish.

The annual competition gives budding entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business, in the hopes of winning a R1 million prize.

Established in 2018, Green Arch Innovations is a social enterprise that adopts smart and sustainable food systems such as aquaponics, to alleviate poverty and inequality in rural and urban settlements.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Gugwana about how he has cultivated the seeds of success.

We really invested in agricultural innovations and we introduced aquaponic systems which proved to be quite expensive for average South Africans. So we created a franchise system for the project.

Luvo Gugwana, founder of Green Arch Innovations and 2022 Engen Pitch & Polish winner

It's a really great honour to be recognised by Engen Pitch & Polish as the earnings will be significant for our enterprise. We want to upscale our project and increase our franchise systems, but it wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for this winning prize. The R350 000 coaching bursary by Raizcorp will be integral in making sure we are taking the right step to take our business forward.

Luvo Gugwana, founder of Green Arch Innovations and 2022 Engen Pitch & Polish winner

South Africa's growing food security crisis and widescale poverty spurred Gugwana to seeks answers to these challenges.

Gugwana's vision was to create small project systems for communities to participate in the food economy.

We have three systems across KZN, in Richards Bay, Tongaat and the South Coast. In terms of implementing opportunities, we've created 45 jobs in these franchise systems for communities. Currently, we have 12 people working in these three different franchises.

Luvo Gugwana, founder of Green Arch Innovations and 2022 Engen Pitch & Polish winner

Aquaponics is an integrated farming system which grows fish and other aquatic animals. Gugwana also produces fresh vegetables such as spinach, lettuce and peppers.

We have people from the local community buying from these projects and some of them have never really seen fish grown inland. So it has quite an impact for us.

Luvo Gugwana, founder of Green Arch Innovations and 2022 Engen Pitch & Polish winner

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




29 October 2022 7:18 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Food insecurity
ENGEN Pitch & Polish
Green Arch Innovations

