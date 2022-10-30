Run out of Christmas gift ideas? Here are our top picks for children's toys
Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert - Nikki Bush on her top toy and game recommendations as we approach the Christmas season.
Holiday gift shopping can be an absolute nightmare for parents.
As we approach the festive season, 'rents' are scratching their heads as to what to buy their children for Christmas.
Parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush's message to parents is to buy quality toys that teach and entertain children.
Parents should particularly look at toys and educational games that allows children to take a break from the bad blue light, as children are surrounded plenty by digital devices.
We have Story Time Chess, a one-of-a-kind game that teaches chess to children from age 3 and up. Generally, we can't teach chess from age 3 as it's a little abstract. You have your traditional chess board with white and black pawns. But we need to make it more fun so younger children can grasp things.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
The board game has tournament sized plastic chest pieces. But there's character cutouts on the front of each chess piece. So this game uses silly stories and vibrant illustrations to communicate which way pieces can move.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Another unique option is the Teeter Popper, a plastic moulded toy in the shape of a concave tray that encourages playful exploration and sensory play.
It's aimed at children aged 3 to 10, up to 50 kilograms in weight.
Your child will be able to sit, wobble, rock or stand in it. And this toy stimulates the proprioceptive sense and the vestibular sense. These senses are being challenged and so the child has to rewrite him or herself to keep upright.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
On a physical level, this device arouses curiosity, stimulates the senses and improves gross-motor skills such as core strength, balance and stability.
Because it has the suction cups, there's a bit of resistance so you've got to use your body weight to make it move. And there's that beautiful sensory response with the input of the popping sound as your child moves on it.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
To find more about these toys, visit the Parenting Matters page on Facebook.
Source : Supplied
