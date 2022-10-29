Streaming issues? Report here
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender

29 October 2022 5:31 PM
by Zongile Nhlapo
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
FNB Stadium
Soweto derby
Arthur Zwane
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash

Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what they called an underwhelming performance by attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart stunned a sold-out FNB Stadium when he scored the winning goal at the much-anticipated derby on Saturday.

It was the first Soweto derby with a full crowd since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maart's long range-goal secured Amakhosi a 1-0 win over their derby opponents - Orlando Pirates.

Reacting on social media, some said Maart's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what they called an underwhelming performance by attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng.

And in true South African style - of finding humour in absolutely everything, Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane is the latest 'victim' to fall into some Twitter meme fun.

Using inspiration from the now viral Funda Thembi video, tweeps have had a field day comparing Mpontshane's reaction when Maart scored the sensational goal, to the Bible verse Thembi reads in the clip - which references babheka phezulu, directly translated to 'they looked up.'

In this case, Mpontshane looked up.


This article first appeared on EWN : Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender




