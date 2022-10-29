Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender





JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart stunned a sold-out FNB Stadium when he scored the winning goal at the much-anticipated derby on Saturday.

It was the first Soweto derby with a full crowd since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maart's long range-goal secured Amakhosi a 1-0 win over their derby opponents - Orlando Pirates.

Reacting on social media, some said Maart's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what they called an underwhelming performance by attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng.

𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟



Yusuf Maart! Kaizer Chiefs lead Orlando Pirates. What a goal. Goal of the season contender this one. Extraordinary! #SowetoDerby #DStvPremiership #dstvprem pic.twitter.com/TRLp7oy5Rg ' Sahil Ebrahim 🇿🇦 (@sahil_e) October 29, 2022

Reports has it that Mpontshane is still sleeping in inside the poles in FNB😂😂. Maart. Ndlondlo. #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/maGQ8le6yf ' The_Chairman_Is_Here (@Musawenkos_Zulu) October 29, 2022

These boys were balling this afternoon. Coaching is happening in Naturena. 👌👌👌#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/DvyYbjniMz ' Ntate Moeletsi (@Ke_Moeletsi) October 29, 2022

He won his first #SowetoDerby as a Pirates player. He won his first again as a #KaizerChiefs player. Today, he wins his first as a head coach. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the man of the moment - Arthur Zwane. The specialist behind Mangethe Ball🤌🏿.#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/Aa9wI3UGlb ' ALL I DO IS LAUGH BRO. (@DotNetGuluva) October 29, 2022

And in true South African style - of finding humour in absolutely everything, Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane is the latest 'victim' to fall into some Twitter meme fun.

Using inspiration from the now viral Funda Thembi video, tweeps have had a field day comparing Mpontshane's reaction when Maart scored the sensational goal, to the Bible verse Thembi reads in the clip - which references babheka phezulu, directly translated to 'they looked up.'

In this case, Mpontshane looked up.

Funda Thembi📝 pic.twitter.com/dCDxXe1tqU ' OP 1-0 KC According To Saleng Fc (@KhaizarM13) October 29, 2022

Funda lapho Thembi! @MbataneMatshaya must not see this. Please don’t tag him. pic.twitter.com/BfASt3IOhA ' Dabane The Darling ❤️✌🏾 (@Sgadi28) October 30, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender