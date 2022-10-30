Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship

Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga The Minister addressed the public on Sunday on the state of the department's readiness as matric students start sitting for their... 30 October 2022 1:52 PM
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarc... 29 October 2022 6:17 AM
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal to... 29 October 2022 4:23 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Business
Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane about the many ways to express your need for space without destro... 30 October 2022 11:50 AM
Here's how you can avoid the most common running-related injuries Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine. 30 October 2022 9:37 AM
Run out of Christmas gift ideas? Here are our top picks for children's toys Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert - Nikki Bush on her top toy and game recommendati... 30 October 2022 7:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship

30 October 2022 11:50 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
relationship advice
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane about the many ways to express your need for space without destroying the relationship.

- When a partner asks for 'space' some fear it means the beginning of the end of a relationship.

- There could be many reasons why one partner might need some alone time.

- Experts say giving people space could benefit both people and rekindle the relationship.

© belchonock/123rf.com
© belchonock/123rf.com

The last thing anyone wants to hear from their significant other are the words, 'we need to talk'.

When that talk eventually happens, you're confronted with the reality that your partner 'wants some space' - space away from you.

What do people mean when they say that they need space?

How do you feel when someone asks you to give them space, and how are you meant to respond?

When a partner tells you that they need some space, it’s understandable to feel concerned, because nobody wants to hear that someone needs time away from them.

You would almost certainly feel as if the writing's on the wall, as if your partner is taking the first step towards exiting the relationship.

But according to some experts, 'space' might not signal the beginning of the end of a relationship. It could in fact open the door to rekindling the partnership.

These are part of healthy discussions that need to happen. Relationships are conversations. Remember we're bringing two lives that have a history of themselves. A history that involves strengths, weaknesses and anxieties.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

The first thing we got to be clear about is our intentions. What's driving you in saying this. You don't want to use this as a sandwich, to say I'm on my way out.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

The Ts & Cs feel like it's outside the language of love, but essentially we are writing the Ts & Cs of how we are going to take care of this relationship that we're building.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Listen to the audio for more.




More from Lifestyle

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

Here's how you can avoid the most common running-related injuries

30 October 2022 9:37 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine.

Read More arrow_forward

Run out of Christmas gift ideas? Here are our top picks for children's toys

30 October 2022 7:39 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert - Nikki Bush on her top toy and game recommendations as we approach the Christmas season.

Read More arrow_forward

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa in studio .Picture: EWN/Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish

28 October 2022 6:35 PM

The retired trade union leader now revels in life’s simple pleasures of travel, music and odd farming activity in Limpopo – which he inherited from his mother.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nonkululeko Gobodo became the first black female Chartered Accountant in South Africa in 1987. Picture: Nonkululeko Gobodo/Instagram.

Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA

28 October 2022 4:52 PM

Her sterling track record makes it difficult to reckon that she has experienced failure.

Read More arrow_forward

Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things

28 October 2022 2:19 PM

Though one always thinks of maturity and experience when we look to inspiration, young people in South Africa are also making waves on the global scene and inspiring many along the way.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © milkos /123rf.com

A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner

28 October 2022 12:57 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one’s relationship without breaking the other person’s spirit.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @VisitConHill/Twitter.

Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend

28 October 2022 11:39 AM

Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

Malignant (2021) Poster. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween

28 October 2022 11:18 AM

In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!

Read More arrow_forward

© merc67/123rf.com

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Stage 2 load shedding returns Monday morning

30 October 2022 6:15 PM

The sun has risen for the Zulu nation as the newly-crowned King is now certified

30 October 2022 5:33 PM

Six killed and five injured after failed robbery attempt in Ennerdale

30 October 2022 1:27 PM

