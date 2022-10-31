The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
Sad news on The Midday Report as we remember radio legend, Jeremy Mansfield. The longtime morning show host of 702 and CapeTalk's sister station, 947, Mansfield became a household name who expanded his career into both television and publishing.
Mansfield announced on his Facebook page earlier in the year his diagnosis of liver cancer, a tragic circumstance given he overcome leukemia 13 years earlier.
He leaves behind his wife Jacqui Mansfield, and his daughter Gabriella.
Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with fellow broadcaster and longtime friend of Jeremy Mansfield, David O’Sullivan, about the legend's passing.
I was with him last week and he wanted to go out in the way that he and I had always done by having a couple of beers. He must have been very, very frail. He wasn't talking very well. His short-term memory wasn't great, but his long-term memory was there, and all he wanted to do was sit and have a couple of beers, as we've done for the past forty years, and reminisce.David O’Sullivan
We laughed a lot and he said to me as as we were leaving, he said, ' You know, I don't want anybody to be sad. I want people to laugh'. And I thought, thank you for that. [...] And all I'm doing today with my mates, colleagues and friends. We just they're sharing stories that make us laugh about Jeremy.David O’Sullivan
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- National Senior Certificate Examinations kick-off nationwide today.
- COSATU public sector unions starts mass action as wage talks deadlock.
- The man arrested after bodies of six women were found in his panel beating workshop in the Jo'burg city centre appears in court.
- Mayor of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse addresses the public.
- MEC Mzi Khumalo to hand over a seven million rands fire engine to the Midvaal Municipality.
- Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has wins election with 50.9 percent of the vote.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
More from Local
WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches
A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree.Read More
'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist
Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
'We are a violent community': Gauteng top cop Mawela on Ennerdale mass shooting
Seven people, including two street vendors, died after being shot on Saturday night in Ennerdale, South of Johannesburg.Read More
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.Read More
Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga
The Minister addressed the public on Sunday on the state of the department's readiness as matric students start sitting for their final exams on Monday.Read More