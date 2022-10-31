Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the station manager of 947, Ravi Naidoo, about the passing of Jeremy Mansfield.

Naidoo said that Mansfield was full of life despite his medical challenges.

The veteran radio broadcaster died at the age of 59 on Monday.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Naidoo said that Mansfield was in good spirits when he visited his home last week.

I saw Jeremy last week and he was in good spirits because I think Jeremy, right till the end, was a person who always looked on the upside of life despite his medical challenges, but he was always full of it and he said 'if I am going to go out, I’m going to go out in style'. Ravi Naidoo, Station Manager - 947

When I started at Primedia in 1997, I was his colleague and in 1998, I became his boss. For 13 years I worked with him, I saw a different side of Jeremy, a person who was probably one of the best broadcasters. Ravi Naidoo, Station Manager - 947

[WATCH]



“Jeremy Mansfield looked upside of life despite his medical challenges…” @947 Station manager @Ravi947 pays tribute to #RIPJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/4UOpVYCw1y ' 702 (@Radio702) October 31, 2022

Naidoo added that he was an adventurous person and valued Christmas in the workplace.

I would say that Jeremy was this kind of adventurous person that always says that let us do something and push the envelope. Christmas wish was the idea that he came up with... he would sit in the office and read those wishes with us, he was deeply invested. Ravi Naidoo, Station manager - 947

Eyewitness News sports presenter Cindy Poluta also told Bongani Bingwa that Mansfield was absolutely larger than life and that she learned so much from him.