'We are a violent community': Gauteng top cop Mawela on Ennerdale mass shooting





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela about the mass shooting that claimed seven lives in Ennerdale on Saturday night.

Mawela has described the province as a violent community after a mass shooting that happened over the weekend in Finetown.

Mawela said that the mass shooting was shocking as communities continue to resort to violence.

Violence crime remain a concern to all of us because when you analyse the crime stats from Gauteng in particular, you will see that assault, robbery aggravating, common assault, are on top and the ones generating the big chunk of figures. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police commissioner

What does it tell us, it tells us that we are a violent community because each and every little misunderstanding, we resort to violence. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police commissioner

He added that the police are still on the hunt for the suspects and appealed to the public for any information that would lead to the arrest.

For now, there are many people who came with information and we will follow it and hope in the near future to catch them (suspects). Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police commissioner

LIVE @bonglez is on the line with Gauteng Police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, to talk about the weekend's shooting that left seven people including two vendors dead in Ennerdale. #702Breakfast #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/mwEQm1s3mn ' 702 (@Radio702) October 31, 2022

