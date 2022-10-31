Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
Lester Kiewit interviews Andre Thomashausen, professor emeritus for international law at Unisa.
-
The Hawks have been investigating nine suspects in relation to a potential terrorist attack for weeks before the American warning.
-
The Americans never provided any specific information, just a general warning.
The weekend passed without any terror attacks in Sandton, despite a warning by the US embassy to its citizens.
The alert left South African authorities red-faced, saying they had received no evidence of an imminent attack and blaming the United States for breaking protocol.
Nevertheless, there was a huge police presence at the Pride March and other high-profile events.
Despite the uneventful weekend, South Africa’s intelligence services must not rest on their laurels, warned terror expert Jasmine Opperman.
Opperman says the terror alert served its purpose of heightening vigilance.
"It is good to see that the intelligence and security forces took the alert seriously,” said Opperman.
On Thursday, TimesLive reported that the Hawks have been for eight weeks investigating nine suspects from various other African countries who have been discussing terror attacks, though not against American targets.
It is another curious South African story…Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus for International Law - Unisa
They wanted to hit South Africa… for mostly religious reasons… When the Hawks liaised with the Americans… without warning, the Americans published a press release to warn of an imminent threat of attack against Americans… insinuating that the South Africans are not able to protect them…Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus for International Law - Unisa
Thomashausen says the Americans’ actions were “insulting and a severe breach of diplomatic protocol”.
He explains it as “a crazy desire of the new US ambassador in South Africa to be noticed”.
The US has neglected its good, longstanding relations with South Africa… America doesn’t seem to give any priority to Africa or South Africa… We don’t have a good political exchange…Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus for International Law - Unisa
The Americans didn’t provide any information. The South Africans had all the information. If their ongoing operation was allowed to proceed, they would have been able to detain these nine suspects…Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus for International Law - Unisa
Kiewit interviewed Thomashausen – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158543936_south-africa-and-us-flag-on-zipper-crossed-textured-fabric-the-concept-of-cooperation-between-the-tw.html?vti=mtoi1qysqcuuqci8x7-1-38
