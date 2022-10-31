Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'
JOHANNESBURG - Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.
After beating leukemia 13 years ago, Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.
He is remembered as a champion of the airwaves by many.
A number of industry colleagues and friends sent condolences to Mansfield's family following the announcement of his passing.
He was the undisputed king of Jozi airwaves, making the weekday drive to work something to look forward to. Bold & brash with a heart of gold, he was our fearless team leader. I'll always remember you fondly, Jem. Condolences to fam & friends. Tsek cancer!#RIPJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/ipZcMton3u— Alex Jay (@AlexJayZA) October 31, 2022
Hard to believe that Jeremy Mansfield has passed on. ‘Larger than life’ does not do him justice. A totally unique person on and off the radio. Hamba kahle old mate.— John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) October 31, 2022
A giant oke has fallen - I have known Jeremy #Mansfield since I was two. We share common ancestry. He was a superhero to me as a kid and I was in awe of his brilliance as an adult. He brought joy, and occasional rage, to millions. Well done Jem.— Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) October 31, 2022
Jeremy, you opened so many doors in the broadcasting industry for so many. I wouldn’t be where I am today if you hadn’t thrown me on air. Thank you. Larger than life. A massive personality. May you rest in peace #RipJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/M2dbKrL0Gd— Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) October 31, 2022
#RIPJeremyMansfield 💔 😭— Kenny, son of David & Devi (@KennyMaistry) October 31, 2022
Jem, my Radio Brutha who inspired me & made me laugh. He knew that Radio is defined as "theater of the mind." Jeremy was "Radio." 👏🏾 🙌🏾
A larger than life character who had a heart of gold.
Glad I worked with him @947
Hamba kahle Mfondini
Lala ngoxolo pic.twitter.com/6sTSpuMlCv
Jeremy Mansfield is the reason I wanted to work at 947 growing up. What he did on breakfast radio is still a template for most. He epitomizes what radio can do. Peak greatness 💔 my heart aches for his family, friends and colleagues. RIP, legend 👑 #RIPJeremyMansfield— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) October 31, 2022
Rest in Peace Jeremy Mansfield. The blueprint. The man who paved the path for us in radio. Rest now chap.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 31, 2022
If we could all have a friendship like that of @samcowen & Jeremy Mansfield, life would be much improved. No matter what, Sam was in Jeremy's corner, right through to the bitter end. ❤️#RIPJeremyMansfield— Alex Jay (@AlexJayZA) October 31, 2022
Jem you were larger than life with a massive heart for the vulnerable. A friend that always encouraged me & always had time to chat. It was an honour & privilege to have known you. Thank you for the smiles & laughter you brought to me & millions of others. #RIPJeremyMansfield— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) October 31, 2022
Born Robert Jeremy Clayton Mansfield on 15 August 1963 in Makhanda, Mansfield had a career that spanned decades, bringing entertainment and laughter to many on then 94.7.
This pic epitomises how I choose to remember Jeremy Mansfield. He was larger than life! He brought so much joy to his listeners and audiences. He changed the broadcasting game for the better. Rest in Peace now Jeremy. Condolences to his friends & family #RIPJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/1pcc0NQR5g— MoneyThulz (@ThuliMagubane) October 31, 2022
When Jeremy and team did the Christmas Wish each year, we'd have to fix our make-up when arriving at work. So many happy tears were shed in cars around JHB. Jeremy touched so many lives. #RIPJeremyMansfield— Lee Again (@leeoncemore) October 31, 2022
Death be not proud.— Banda (@YazidBanda) October 31, 2022
One of my childhood memories I still remember is of Jeremy Mansfield from A Word Or 2 - where he, along with that program made me fall in love with words and numbers; til this day I use the word 'conundrum'.
Thank you Jeremy.#RIPJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/YBHxzqtqAp
The radio industry is a family. Today we say goodbye to one of our own. Always remembered. Goodbye big guy. RIP Jeremy. pic.twitter.com/9A7HUhMHjH— Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) October 31, 2022
Renowned radio broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield has sadly passed away. pic.twitter.com/p4e35xvuip— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 31, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'
