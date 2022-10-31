'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist





Bongani Bingwa spoke to 702 September finalist teacher of the year, Naumaan Panchbhaya.

702's September teacher of the year finalist, Naumaan Panchbhaya, said that being praised by his learners motivated him to become more of a catalyst in class.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Panchbhaya said that teaching remained central to his aim to give back to his community.

Eldorado Park in Johannesburg is one of the areas notoriously known for its acts of violence, drug abuse, and gangsterism.

It is really humbling and motivating to put more effort into the lives of these kids and to get an appreciation like this just motivates me to do more. Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

For me, teaching is a work of heart because you put your effort, all your energy so that you get some type of success. Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

He has been a teacher at the school for the past four years.

In August 2020, Nathaniel Julies was killed by police during a community protest which fuelled continued protests against police brutality and an end to gun violence.

The teacher is also an activist in spreading awareness against anti-bullying in school.

To teach in this environment, it feels so rewarding because at the end of the day, these kids are going to show appreciation. Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

I try to encourage them that bullying is not something that you should go for and we, as the school, have a social worker. Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.