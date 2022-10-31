'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
Naptosa raises concerns about readiness of pupils
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 15:50
Whackhead Simpson remembers Jeremy Mansfield
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Darren Whackhead Simpson - KFM Breakfast Show Host and former colleague on the Rude Awakening
Today at 18:12
Brazil election: How Lula former president Lula da Silva beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder at Contextual intelligence
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - ANC Billionaires
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Author and Assistant Editor- at News24
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Jeremy Mansfield's tribute (Audio )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Mansfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School. 31 October 2022 10:36 AM
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning' It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert. 31 October 2022 9:26 AM
'We are a violent community': Gauteng top cop Mawela on Ennerdale mass shooting Seven people, including two street vendors, died after being shot on Saturday night in Ennerdale, South of Johannesburg. 31 October 2022 8:21 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Business
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold' Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59. 31 October 2022 9:33 AM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist

31 October 2022 10:36 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eldorado Park
Teaching
anti-bullying
Teacher of the Month

Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to 702 September finalist teacher of the year, Naumaan Panchbhaya.

702's September teacher of the year finalist, Naumaan Panchbhaya, said that being praised by his learners motivated him to become more of a catalyst in class.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Panchbhaya said that teaching remained central to his aim to give back to his community.

Eldorado Park in Johannesburg is one of the areas notoriously known for its acts of violence, drug abuse, and gangsterism.

It is really humbling and motivating to put more effort into the lives of these kids and to get an appreciation like this just motivates me to do more.

Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

For me, teaching is a work of heart because you put your effort, all your energy so that you get some type of success.

Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

He has been a teacher at the school for the past four years.

In August 2020, Nathaniel Julies was killed by police during a community protest which fuelled continued protests against police brutality and an end to gun violence.

The teacher is also an activist in spreading awareness against anti-bullying in school.

To teach in this environment, it feels so rewarding because at the end of the day, these kids are going to show appreciation.

Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

I try to encourage them that bullying is not something that you should go for and we, as the school, have a social worker.

Naumaan Panchbhaya, Teacher - Eldorado Park Primary

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




31 October 2022 10:36 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eldorado Park
Teaching
anti-bullying
Teacher of the Month

More from Local

Image copyright: svershinsky/123rf.com

WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches

31 October 2022 12:31 PM

A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegkachura/123rf.com

Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'

31 October 2022 9:26 AM

It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

'We are a violent community': Gauteng top cop Mawela on Ennerdale mass shooting

31 October 2022 8:21 AM

Seven people, including two street vendors, died after being shot on Saturday night in Ennerdale, South of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield behind the microphone for 94.7. Picture: Supplied.

Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss

31 October 2022 8:10 AM

Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022

31 October 2022 6:18 AM

South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Talk Radio702

Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59

31 October 2022 5:41 AM

Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams

31 October 2022 5:12 AM

The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Studying for an exam during loadshedding. © alexcsabo/123rf.com

Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga

30 October 2022 1:52 PM

The Minister addressed the public on Sunday on the state of the department's readiness as matric students start sitting for their final exams on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singing and dancing ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Misuzulu in Durban, as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the certificate of recognition to the monarch. Picture: EWN/Abigail Visser.

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium

29 October 2022 6:17 AM

This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family

29 October 2022 4:23 AM

At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'

Local

'We are a violent community': Gauteng top cop Mawela on Ennerdale mass shooting

Local

EWN Highlights

1 person dies, 200 homes destroyed in Masiphumelele fire

31 October 2022 2:26 PM

‘He transcended being a legend’ – SA media industry remembers late Mansfield

31 October 2022 2:25 PM

Motshekga: Pupils must work around load shedding schedules while studying

31 October 2022 2:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA