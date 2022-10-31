Work culture is the bottom line, says Sorbet Group CEO and founder





Clement Manyathela spoke to serial entrepreneur and author Ian Fuhr who was a speaker at the first annual Liberty Leading-Edge Symposium.

JOHANNESBURG: Sorbet founder and CEO Ian Fuhr credits 'cultureneering' for fostering the growth of his business to the largest chain of beauty salons in South Africa.

The chain is valued at approximately R116 million.

Speaking at the first annual Liberty Leading-Edge Symposium was held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Monday, Fuhr said in order to create a shared workplace culture, entrepreneurs must understand the socio-economic complexities of South Africa and incorporate strategies to address them.

The event saw thought leaders in economics, entrepreneurship, and human capital gathered to discuss the importance of human resources as a key driver for business growth.

Inspired by the impact of lockdown on the domestic economy and the changes that emerged onto the working environment, the symposium aims to enlighten employers about the power that comes from empowering their employees.

The multimillionaire said the importance of culture can not be ignored.

As far as I am concerned culture is the bottom line. Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and author

Fuhr emphasised that in order for business to produce quality outcomes - employers should prioritise people over profit and more specific, to South Africa, build a shared culture in a diverse workforce that lays the platform for obsessive customer workforce.

I really believe that the customer experience will never be better than the staff experience. If the people are not happy, the customers will not be happy, he said.

If people feel like they belong that they will focus on what needs to be done but if there’s internal strife and you have a toxic culture, and you don’t get people to understand each other because of the differences of our past that have not yet been addressed Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and author

Most people just come to work to make money, which is not correct actually people come to work to serve and if they serve well they’ll make money and that’s the ultimate paradigm shift. Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and author

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.