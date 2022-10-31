WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Ever wondering what has been trending lately?

Check What's gone viral with Jonathan Fairbairn.

In the video, a man recorded a sightseeing bus loading tree branches during the day in Houghton.

Tweeps expressed mixed and differing opinions on whether the bus was obliged to carry the branches.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.