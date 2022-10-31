Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions

Streaming issues? Report here
Other People's Money - Jeremy Mansfield's tribute (Audio )
Jeremy Mansfield
Two South Africans suffer a stroke every 10 minutes - know the signs of a stroke and act fast [World Stroke Day 29 October]
Dr. Mike Huth - Member of the Neurological Association of South Africa
King Misizulu's Coronation update
Sihle Mavuso
Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide
Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute
Talkers/Open Line
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield Delivered to you every afternoon. 31 October 2022 1:33 PM
WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree. 31 October 2022 12:31 PM
'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School. 31 October 2022 10:36 AM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
What Lula da Silva's election win means for Brazil's economy and BRICS Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder at Contextual intellig... 31 October 2022 5:43 PM
New record high diesel prices to squeeze consumers even further Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes. 31 October 2022 4:53 PM
Work culture is the bottom line, says Sorbet Group CEO and founder Sorbet founder and CEO Ian Fuhr said 'cultureneering' fostered the growth of the largest chain of beauty salons in South Africa 31 October 2022 2:53 PM
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold' Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59. 31 October 2022 9:33 AM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions

31 October 2022 2:39 PM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Instagram
Instagram down

Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.

Instagram is down for some.

Social media sites are being flooded by worried Instagram users who have suddenly been warned that their accounts have been suspended.

The messages started appearing on Monday, 31 October. The warning message says the owner of the account has 30 days to disagree with the decision by clicking on a blue alert box.

The reason behind this outage remains unclear, but Instagram has said they are aware of the problem.

Instagram is one of several platforms owned by Meta, along with WhatsApp and Facebook.

Only last week, WhatsApp experienced a two-hour outage that left users globally unable to send or receive messages.

instagram-down-users-being-suspendedjpg

This article first appeared on KFM : Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions




More from World

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on 23 February 2022. Picture: GCIS

'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert

26 October 2022 9:04 AM

"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak (center, in white shirt). Picture: Rishi Sunak/Twitter

Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy

25 October 2022 10:56 AM

Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population

20 October 2022 6:51 PM

Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

The flag of Iran. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'

20 October 2022 12:16 PM

Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran.

Liz Truss. Picture: facebook.com/LizTrussMP

Speculation over Truss exit grows

20 October 2022 10:07 AM

Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes.

© creativefamily/123rf.com

Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga

20 October 2022 8:46 AM

Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

20 October 2022 7:30 AM

In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid the same mistakes.

© strebkov/123rf.com

What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?

18 October 2022 1:52 PM

Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.

