What Lula da Silva's election win means for Brazil's economy and BRICS
- Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva has been elected the next president of Brazil.
- The former president made a stunning comeback following a tight run-off race against incumbent Jair Bolsanaro.
- In 2018, Da Silva was imprisoned for 18 months on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges.
- He returns for an unprecedented third term at the age of 77.
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva claimed a narrow victory in a runoff election to make a remarkable return to power.
Da Silva defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
It's a stunning comeback for Da Silva, who in 2018 was imprisoned for 18 months on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges.
What we will see is a much more outward-focused, looking for collaboration and cooperation around environmental issues and obviously conserving the Amazon rain forest.Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation
Electoral officials narrowly declared the result in favour of Da Silva, who had 50.9 percent of the vote to 49.1 percent for Bolsonaro.
He now returns for an unprecedented third term at age 77.
His third term is expected to begin on 1 January 2023.
Let's not forget that great acronym, BRIC, and it was really Lula who pushed really hard for it, and actually did kind of put South Africa into that cluster of countries.Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation
South Africa is a members of BRICS, which includes four other emerging economic nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India and China.
As a BRICS community, it encourages commercial, political, and cultural cooperation among the participating nations.
He's extremely popular in these parts of the world. He puts Africa really at the centre of his foreign policy...and he builds very interesting areas of cooperation between not only South Africa and Brazil, but between Brazil and Africa at large.Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What Lula da Silva's election win means for Brazil's economy and BRICS
More from Business
New record high diesel prices to squeeze consumers even further
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Work culture is the bottom line, says Sorbet Group CEO and founder
Sorbet founder and CEO Ian Fuhr said 'cultureneering' fostered the growth of the largest chain of beauty salons in South AfricaRead More
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend
Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.Read More
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert
Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.Read More
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom
It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.Read More
Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist
The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments.Read More