What Lula da Silva's election win means for Brazil's economy and BRICS

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva claimed a narrow victory in a runoff election to make a remarkable return to power.

Da Silva defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

It's a stunning comeback for Da Silva, who in 2018 was imprisoned for 18 months on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges.

What we will see is a much more outward-focused, looking for collaboration and cooperation around environmental issues and obviously conserving the Amazon rain forest. Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation

Electoral officials narrowly declared the result in favour of Da Silva, who had 50.9 percent of the vote to 49.1 percent for Bolsonaro.

He now returns for an unprecedented third term at age 77.

His third term is expected to begin on 1 January 2023.

Let's not forget that great acronym, BRIC, and it was really Lula who pushed really hard for it, and actually did kind of put South Africa into that cluster of countries. Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation

South Africa is a members of BRICS, which includes four other emerging economic nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India and China.

As a BRICS community, it encourages commercial, political, and cultural cooperation among the participating nations.

He's extremely popular in these parts of the world. He puts Africa really at the centre of his foreign policy...and he builds very interesting areas of cooperation between not only South Africa and Brazil, but between Brazil and Africa at large. Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation

