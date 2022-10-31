How a South African fintech start-up is helping e-commerce go carbon neutral
- Curbon is a climate fintech-focused startup addressing the impact online shopping has on the climate.
- The start-up will help to limit the impact of carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits on a consumer’s behalf to offset emissions.
- The logic behind carbon offsetting is that it generates a net climate benefit that can be passed from one entity to another.
Telling people to stop eating meat, drive less or buy smaller houses is unlikely to be effective in the effort to slow down climate change.
Carbon off-setting may just be a way in which consumers can do their part to reduce the impact on the planet.
The logic behind carbon off-setting is that if you can’t cut out certain carbon outputs, you can still do something to counteract it.
Steffen Burrows is the co-founder and director of Curbon, a South African start-up that's taking a bold, new approach to solve our climate problems.
Through Curbon, businesses can offer their customers the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their purchases.
It does this by using industry standards to estimate the total emissions of the contents of a cart at checkout and adding this amount to the shopping invoice.
There's a misconception that carbon emissions are just from the exhaust fumes in your car. But even in shoes, there are embedded emissions. There's the raw materials, textiles, the shipping, a whole array of emissions down the value chain.Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon
You as a customer, shopping at a store that has Curbon, you're given the opportunity to compensate for those emissions through contributing a little bit extra to your cart, between 1.8 & 10%, depending on the product.Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon
There's a growing level of climate awareness globally, and consumers are increasingly seeking more sustainable ways to shop.Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How a South African fintech start-up is helping e-commerce go carbon neutral
