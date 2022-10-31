Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield Delivered to you every afternoon. 31 October 2022 1:33 PM
WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree. 31 October 2022 12:31 PM
'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School. 31 October 2022 10:36 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Why South Africa's infrastructure projects are just not getting off the ground Bruce Whitfield speaks to George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics. 31 October 2022 6:42 PM
How a South African fintech start-up is helping e-commerce go carbon neutral Bruce Whitfield speaks to Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon. 31 October 2022 6:07 PM
What Lula da Silva's election win means for Brazil's economy and BRICS Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder at Contextual intellig... 31 October 2022 5:43 PM
View all Business
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold' Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59. 31 October 2022 9:33 AM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
View all World
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Why South Africa's infrastructure projects are just not getting off the ground

31 October 2022 6:42 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
George Glynos
ETM Analytics
infrastructure spend
The Money Show

Bruce Whitfield speaks to George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics.

- Government's infrastructure spending is set to increase from R66.7-billion during the 2022/23 fiscal year to R112.5-billion by 2025/26.

- Despite the increase in spend, the plans for many projects have not materialised.

- Projects include the building of new roads and bridges, schools, hospitals and even high-speed internet all form part of government's mega infrastructure rollout plan.

© hxdyl/123rf.com
© hxdyl/123rf.com

In October 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa made bold announcements about investing billions of Rand into government infrastructure projects, in a bid to revitalise the economy following the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Projects which include the building of new roads and bridges, schools, hospitals and even high-speed internet all form part of government's mega infrastructure rollout plan.

But given the state of South Africa's dwindling economy, the budget for such investments seem to shrinking, and as a result, these projects are not getting off the ground.

According to an article in Daily Maverick, government's infrastructure spending will increase from R66.7-billion during the 2022/23 fiscal year to R112.5-billion by 2025/26.

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics says there are many reason why South Africa is fac

It's a multi-faceted problem. I don't think you can nail it down to just one thing. You can start all the way from cadre deployment as opposed to working on meritocracy.

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics

Jacob Zuma may've spoken about the infrastructure that he wanted to build, but it was with a bit of a sinister backdrop to it because there was state capture aligned to that.

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics

It's been a long phase of not investing enough, and not maintaining infrastructure.

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why South Africa's infrastructure projects are just not getting off the ground




31 October 2022 6:42 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
George Glynos
ETM Analytics
infrastructure spend
The Money Show

More from Business

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © valmedia1/123rf.com

How a South African fintech start-up is helping e-commerce go carbon neutral

31 October 2022 6:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: Facebook

What Lula da Silva's election win means for Brazil's economy and BRICS

31 October 2022 5:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder at Contextual intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

New record high diesel prices to squeeze consumers even further

31 October 2022 4:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Liberty Group SA. Picture: @LibertyGroupSA/Twitter.

Work culture is the bottom line, says Sorbet Group CEO and founder

31 October 2022 2:53 PM

Sorbet founder and CEO Ian Fuhr said 'cultureneering' fostered the growth of the largest chain of beauty salons in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

28 October 2022 10:45 AM

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© merc67/123rf.com

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EOH chief executive Stephen van Coller at the state capture commission on Monday, 23 November 2020. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube

Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit

27 October 2022 6:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

27 October 2022 8:09 AM

It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'

Local

'We are a violent community': Gauteng top cop Mawela on Ennerdale mass shooting

Local

EWN Highlights

Kuilsriver matrics turn to exercising and yoga to ease final exams stress

31 October 2022 7:34 PM

Nkoana-Mashabane: SAPS to access Home Affairs fingerprint database in GBV fight

31 October 2022 6:43 PM

Day one of matric final exams finishes without major incidents in NW

31 October 2022 5:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA