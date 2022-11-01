Ego, power or a high: What is the psychology behind commercial crime?
John Perlman interviewed forensic and clinical psychologist Giada Del Fabbro on what motivates high-profile individuals – that earn handsome salaries – to commit corporate fraud.
In October, The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) attached the personal assets of former Steinhoff CEO and businessman Markus Jooste.
Jooste was fingered as the mastermind behind the largest corporate fraud scandal in South Africa, dubbed Steinheist, which saw investors lose more than R200 billion and a 95% collapse of the share price in 2017.
Forensic psychologist Dr Giada Del Fabbro said the driving force to commit these crimes is linked to factors such as a sense of entitlement, a superiority complex, greed, status and power.
It is often with some of these individuals is that there is a sense of having all power at any cost, it is about a game ... the grandiosity and sense of entitlement does result in rationalisations which see themselves as people who are above others.Giada Del Fabbro, Forensic and Clinical Psychologist
These people are often driven by an insatiable need for status, recognition, and wealth - they need to be the richest person in the room, she said.
When someone had something Markus Jooste could gain from, he was quite charming but when an individual was not useful, he humiliated them.
You’ll be looking at someone that has an insatiable hunger for power and money.Giada Del Fabbro, Forensic and Clinical Psychologist
Source : Picture: EWN
