Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system
Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu spoke to John Perlman about the memorandum of demands by Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, including their call for the system to be suspended.
Thousands of Putco commuters in and around Soweto have struggled to proceed with their daily lives as Putco’s newly introduced ticket system seems to have continuous glitches.
Some commuters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the bus service by setting some buses alight.
Xulu said it was not the first time the company has been alerted about issues with the new ticket system, adding that the matter was receiving attention after the company identified the glitches.
There are glitches that have been identified… the glitches have caused people to lose their trips, there was an installation of a system that will be able to reverse people losing their trips.Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services
Xulu said all passengers were able to commute provided that they were able to supply a card and receipt that showed they'd recently bought the ticket.
We’ve issued an instruction that no one must be left behind, if you can produce a card and receipt to show that you bought the ticket, one that would have not expired, then you’d need to proceed towards your seats.Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services
Xulu further explained that the new ticket system had been tested in Eldorado Park and worked well, the problem with Soweto was that it is much bigger than Eldorado Park, and there are more routes to consider. He said the company remained confident that the problem would be solved.
Over 500 buses operate daily in Soweto. It is much more complex in Soweto, but we are trying to find out what the problem is and how we solve it.Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
