The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:05
Debunking the myths of African civilization before colonialism
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr. Sian Tiley-Nel | Head of the University of Pretoria Museums & Dr Shadreck Chirikure, Acheologist
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu | Historian & Author
Today at 11:05
World of work: Professional women in search for more flexible workplaces
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advaita Naidoo | Africa Managing Director at Jack Hammer Global
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: The care for body muscle
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gino Alho | Head at Biokineticist of Health& Fitness Hub
Today at 13:35
World Vegan Day
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brendan Seery - Orchids and Onions Editor at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Analysis paralysis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system

1 November 2022 5:04 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Public transport services
public transport system
Putco strike

Putco said it had received a memorandum from Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, who are opposing the newly implemented ticket system.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu spoke to John Perlman about the memorandum of demands by Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, including their call for the system to be suspended.

Thousands of Putco commuters in and around Soweto have struggled to proceed with their daily lives as Putco’s newly introduced ticket system seems to have continuous glitches.

Some commuters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the bus service by setting some buses alight.

Xulu said it was not the first time the company has been alerted about issues with the new ticket system, adding that the matter was receiving attention after the company identified the glitches.

There are glitches that have been identified… the glitches have caused people to lose their trips, there was an installation of a system that will be able to reverse people losing their trips.

Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services

Xulu said all passengers were able to commute provided that they were able to supply a card and receipt that showed they'd recently bought the ticket.

We’ve issued an instruction that no one must be left behind, if you can produce a card and receipt to show that you bought the ticket, one that would have not expired, then you’d need to proceed towards your seats.

Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services

Xulu further explained that the new ticket system had been tested in Eldorado Park and worked well, the problem with Soweto was that it is much bigger than Eldorado Park, and there are more routes to consider. He said the company remained confident that the problem would be solved.

Over 500 buses operate daily in Soweto. It is much more complex in Soweto, but we are trying to find out what the problem is and how we solve it.

Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




1 November 2022 5:04 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Public transport services
public transport system
Putco strike

