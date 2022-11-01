Spectacle over matric results putting schools under pressure to perform - Jansen





Jansen says that research shows a 12-year spectrum and there is no specified research regarding the grades. Making matric results a big deal is causing schools to manipulate their results to seem to be able to do well.

Because of this political spectacle around grade 12, schools are under enormous pressure to get more children to pass, and they use two primary methods to do that: 1, hold students back in grade 10 or they disappear from the trajectory. The second thing is to change the subjects - learners are pushed from maths to maths lit… The Department of Education also does that. Professor Jonathan Jansen - Professor of education at Stellenbosch

Jansen says that the best stats to guide us to measure progress, are to have strong measures of literacy and numeracy in the foundation stages of school. In addition, we should measure how many children pass enough to enter university so they can continue with their education.

The really bad news, in addition to culling and maths lit, you’ve probably heard about plans for 2025 which plans to introduce a certificate at the end of grade 9, so that we can already exit students at the end of compulsory schooling… this is a bad idea, where are they (school learners) going to get jobs. Professor Jonathan Jansen - Professor of education at Stellenbosch

Jansen concludes that about 50% of learners who make it to grade 2 do not make it to grade 12, in addition, Grade 10 is the highest grade where we see the culling of learners.

