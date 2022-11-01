Spectacle over matric results putting schools under pressure to perform - Jansen
Jansen says that research shows a 12-year spectrum and there is no specified research regarding the grades. Making matric results a big deal is causing schools to manipulate their results to seem to be able to do well.
Because of this political spectacle around grade 12, schools are under enormous pressure to get more children to pass, and they use two primary methods to do that: 1, hold students back in grade 10 or they disappear from the trajectory. The second thing is to change the subjects - learners are pushed from maths to maths lit… The Department of Education also does that.Professor Jonathan Jansen - Professor of education at Stellenbosch
Jansen says that the best stats to guide us to measure progress, are to have strong measures of literacy and numeracy in the foundation stages of school. In addition, we should measure how many children pass enough to enter university so they can continue with their education.
The really bad news, in addition to culling and maths lit, you’ve probably heard about plans for 2025 which plans to introduce a certificate at the end of grade 9, so that we can already exit students at the end of compulsory schooling… this is a bad idea, where are they (school learners) going to get jobs.Professor Jonathan Jansen - Professor of education at Stellenbosch
Jansen concludes that about 50% of learners who make it to grade 2 do not make it to grade 12, in addition, Grade 10 is the highest grade where we see the culling of learners.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church
A video went viral of a woman in church scaring a child as she rushed toward him as he was singing.Read More
Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana
The National Lotteries Commission is embroiled in allegations of corruption, theft, and money laundering linked to senior officials.Read More
'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction
Margaret Skosana, a wheelchair-bound Mpumalanga municipal manager, had a traumatic experience when she was kidnapped for a week.Read More
Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover
After a difficult period for the tourism sector, the tourism numbers are recovering, especially among domestic tourists.Read More
Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system
Putco said it had received a memorandum from Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, who are opposing the newly implemented ticket system.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches
A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree.Read More
'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist
Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More