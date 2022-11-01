Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover





Africa Melane spoke to Global Manager: Public Relations, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism, Thandiwe Mathibela, about the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism industry.

Domestic tourism is at pre-pandemic levels .

International tourism has recovered significantly but still has a way to go.

© moovstock/123rf.com

According to Mathibela, the tourism industry is heading in the right direction, with domestic tourism recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

She said that domestic travellers have kept the industry alive after travel restrictions were lifted, as so many had a desire to see the rest of their country.

People have got a renewed sense of appreciation of travelling and that is why they are exploring their own country. Thandiwe Mathibela, Global Manager: Public Relations, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism

International tourism has also seen an increase, although not quite back to 2019 levels, according to Mathibela.

She said that international tourists have shown a clear interest in travel to South Africa, with most travellers coming from the rest of the African continent.

She said an increase in the number of direct flights to South Africa will likely improve the numbers further.

