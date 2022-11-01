Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover
Africa Melane spoke to Global Manager: Public Relations, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism, Thandiwe Mathibela, about the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism industry.
-
Domestic tourism is at pre-pandemic levels.
-
International tourism has recovered significantly but still has a way to go.
According to Mathibela, the tourism industry is heading in the right direction, with domestic tourism recovering to pre-pandemic levels.
She said that domestic travellers have kept the industry alive after travel restrictions were lifted, as so many had a desire to see the rest of their country.
People have got a renewed sense of appreciation of travelling and that is why they are exploring their own country.Thandiwe Mathibela, Global Manager: Public Relations, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism
International tourism has also seen an increase, although not quite back to 2019 levels, according to Mathibela.
She said that international tourists have shown a clear interest in travel to South Africa, with most travellers coming from the rest of the African continent.
She said an increase in the number of direct flights to South Africa will likely improve the numbers further.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124810056_many-travel-suitcases-featuring-flag-of-south-africa-on-roller-conveyer-tourism-related-conceptual-3.html?vti=llszuzs9n3lgvwj6l2-1-132
More from Local
WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church
A video went viral of a woman in church scaring a child as she rushed toward him as he was singing.Read More
Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana
The National Lotteries Commission is embroiled in allegations of corruption, theft, and money laundering linked to senior officials.Read More
'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction
Margaret Skosana, a wheelchair-bound Mpumalanga municipal manager, had a traumatic experience when she was kidnapped for a week.Read More
Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system
Putco said it had received a memorandum from Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, who are opposing the newly implemented ticket system.Read More
Spectacle over matric results putting schools under pressure to perform - Jansen
John Perlman speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen about the widespread phenomenon of schools getting weaker students out of the system to boost their pass marks.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches
A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree.Read More
'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist
Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
More from Business
Ego, power or a high: What is the psychology behind commercial crime?
Forensic psychologist Dr Giada Del Fabbro said the driving force for criminals in the commission of these crimes is linked to factors including a sense of entitlement.Read More
Why South Africa's infrastructure projects are just not getting off the ground
Bruce Whitfield speaks to George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics.Read More
How a South African fintech start-up is helping e-commerce go carbon neutral
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon.Read More
What Lula da Silva's election win means for Brazil's economy and BRICS
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder at Contextual intelligence.Read More
New record high diesel prices to squeeze consumers even further
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Work culture is the bottom line, says Sorbet Group CEO and founder
Sorbet founder and CEO Ian Fuhr said 'cultureneering' fostered the growth of the largest chain of beauty salons in South AfricaRead More
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend
Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.Read More
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert
Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.Read More
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.Read More