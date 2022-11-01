Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Professor Barney Pityana, the board chairperson at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is working with the banking sector to weed out corruption within its ranks.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) also found that theft and money laundering in the organisation amounted to R1,4 billion.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Pityana said that they were currently working with the banks to trace acts of corruption.

I have been there for two months, and I find the situation worse than I can imagine. Barney Pityana, Board chairperson - National Lotteries Commission

We are working on that, and we are now working with the banks to see what is happening with the accounts that might be linked with suspicious activities. Barney Pityana, Board chairperson - National Lotteries Commission

It is believed that some organisations, as beneficiaries, received funding and Pityana added that the accounts were cleaned out and channeled to two unnamed people within NLC.

NLC's commissioner Charlotte Thabang Mampane resigned with immediate effect in August with a cloud of corruption hanging over his head.

We have found that the bank has tried to alert us but the executive in the organisation did nothing about it. Barney Pityana, Board chairperson - National Lotteries Commission

