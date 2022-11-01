Miracle child: Woman gives birth but says she had no clue she was pregnant
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The lady said that at first she was experiencing pain and thought her appendix was bursting since she was bleeding.
In the video, the lady said that she had to call her mother about her painful experiences, only to find out the real reason after delivering her baby on a hospital bed.
October 30, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
How to avoid the risk of muscle injury
Clement speaks to the head biokineticist of Health & Fitness Hub, Gino Alho about muscle care and some tips on what to do should you obtain a muscle injury.Read More
WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church
A video went viral of a woman in church scaring a child as she rushed toward him as he was singing.Read More
Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana
The National Lotteries Commission is embroiled in allegations of corruption, theft, and money laundering linked to senior officials.Read More
'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction
Margaret Skosana, a wheelchair-bound Mpumalanga municipal manager, had a traumatic experience when she was kidnapped for a week.Read More
Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover
After a difficult period for the tourism sector, the tourism numbers are recovering, especially among domestic tourists.Read More
Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system
Putco said it had received a memorandum from Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, who are opposing the newly implemented ticket system.Read More
Spectacle over matric results putting schools under pressure to perform - Jansen
John Perlman speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen about the widespread phenomenon of schools getting weaker students out of the system to boost their pass marks.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches
A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree.Read More