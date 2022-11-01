WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the child is seen praising in a worship song, and moments later, the woman runs towards him with her arms out.
In the comments section, Jackie Smith said that their son was singing in church and the woman was taken by the power of song to act the way she did.
Smith added that the woman had apologised for her behavior and added that the woman was not trying to slap or hit their son.
Now why would she traumatize this baby like that😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9jW5E9YgfQ' Tits McGee (@CallMeDimplezz) October 31, 2022
