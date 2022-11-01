WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Presidential summit on gender-based violence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Suspended Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that her legal team had not withdrawn its services and just merely walked out of proceedings last week.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:50
The General Industries Workers’ Union of SA released a statement calling for the abolition of all South African royalty.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mametlwe Sebei, Giwusa’s president
Today at 16:10
Measles cases on the rise in Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 16:20
Taylor Swift claims all top 10 spots in the Billboard 100
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Today at 16:50
Country Climate and Development Report for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mariano Salto - One of the Report Authors, and Senior Energy Economist at the World Bank
Today at 17:10
Presidential Summit on GBV and Femicide
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basetsana Koitsioe - Attorney in Gender Justice Programme at Centre For Applied Legal Studies at Wits Law School
Today at 18:09
"War profiteering" in the energy sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Nelson - Head of thematic equity and Energy Specialist at NinetyOne
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brendan Seery - Orchids and Onions Editor at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Analysis paralysis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
Latest Local
How to avoid the risk of muscle injury Clement speaks to the head biokineticist of Health & Fitness Hub, Gino Alho about muscle care and some tips on what to do should y... 1 November 2022 12:16 PM
Miracle child: Woman gives birth but says she had no clue she was pregnant A video went viral of a lady who didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth. 1 November 2022 8:23 AM
WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church A video went viral of a woman in church scaring a child as she rushed toward him as he was singing. 1 November 2022 8:13 AM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover After a difficult period for the tourism sector, the tourism numbers are recovering, especially among domestic tourists. 1 November 2022 5:44 AM
Ego, power or a high: What is the psychology behind commercial crime? Forensic psychologist Dr Giada Del Fabbro said the driving force for criminals in the commission of these crimes is linked to fact... 1 November 2022 4:57 AM
Why South Africa's infrastructure projects are just not getting off the ground Bruce Whitfield speaks to George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics. 31 October 2022 6:42 PM
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold' Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59. 31 October 2022 9:33 AM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church

1 November 2022 8:13 AM
by Karabo Tebele
places of worship
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video went viral of a woman in church scaring a child as she rushed toward him as he was singing.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the child is seen praising in a worship song, and moments later, the woman runs towards him with her arms out.

In the comments section, Jackie Smith said that their son was singing in church and the woman was taken by the power of song to act the way she did.

Smith added that the woman had apologised for her behavior and added that the woman was not trying to slap or hit their son.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




1 November 2022 8:13 AM
by Karabo Tebele
places of worship
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Local

Picture: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

How to avoid the risk of muscle injury

1 November 2022 12:16 PM

Clement speaks to the head biokineticist of Health & Fitness Hub, Gino Alho about muscle care and some tips on what to do should you obtain a muscle injury.

A screengrab of Kayla Nicole Simpson with her baby. Picture: Instagram

Miracle child: Woman gives birth but says she had no clue she was pregnant

1 November 2022 8:23 AM

A video went viral of a lady who didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth.

National Lotteries Commission. Picture: nlcsa.org.za

Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana

1 November 2022 6:55 AM

The National Lotteries Commission is embroiled in allegations of corruption, theft, and money laundering linked to senior officials.

FILE: Margaret Skosana Picture: Supplied

'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction

1 November 2022 6:51 AM

Margaret Skosana, a wheelchair-bound Mpumalanga municipal manager, had a traumatic experience when she was kidnapped for a week.

© moovstock/123rf.com

Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover

1 November 2022 5:44 AM

After a difficult period for the tourism sector, the tourism numbers are recovering, especially among domestic tourists.

FILE: Putco buses. Picture: Facebook.

Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system

1 November 2022 5:04 AM

Putco said it had received a memorandum from Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, who are opposing the newly implemented ticket system.

Teaching x Education x student vibes. Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

Spectacle over matric results putting schools under pressure to perform - Jansen

1 November 2022 4:42 AM

John Perlman speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen about the widespread phenomenon of schools getting weaker students out of the system to boost their pass marks.

The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield

31 October 2022 1:33 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Image copyright: svershinsky/123rf.com

WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches

31 October 2022 12:31 PM

A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree.

Naumann Panchbhaya. Picture: @naumaan26/Instagram

'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist

31 October 2022 10:36 AM

Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School.

'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction

Local

Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana

Local

Ego, power or a high: What is the psychology behind commercial crime?

Business

EWN Highlights

FF Plus pleased with delay in tabling of no-confidence motion against Phalatse

1 November 2022 2:54 PM

WC Health Dept continues to monitor COVID particles after cases peak 3 weeks ago

1 November 2022 1:44 PM

Nkoana-Mashabane: Govt establishes bill to set up GBVF council by Feb 2023

1 November 2022 1:39 PM

