The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
On the starting blocks of The Midday Report the seemingly never-ending saga of the suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
During yesterdays proceeding a dramatic turn of events made it appear as though Mkhwebane's legal team had abandoned her, but the suspended Public Protector clarified today that her legal team had not withdrawn its services but rather just merely walked out of proceedings last week.
The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed this morning and presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze to get the latest update on the case.
They have not withdrawn from the process completely. And they're just merely leaving in protest and voicing their disapproval of the decisions of the committee.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at an anti gender-based violence conference in Midrand.
- Latest on the shocking Finetown shooting.
- Ramaphosa appoints Imtiaz Fazel as Inspector-General of Intelligence.
- Reserve bank Governor Lesetja Kganaygo speaks at WITS.
- Petrol Pump oracle closes its doors but not its messages.
- Elon Musk makes drastic changes to Twitter- will start charging people for their verification badges.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0
Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement
The politics within the City of Johannesburg intensify since some offices are being locked out without operation.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More