Why Africa needs to reclaim its heritage from Western gatekeeping
Clement Maynatehla speaks to Head of the University of Pretoria Museums and curator of the Mapungubwe collections, Dr. Sian Tiley-Nel, and historian and author, Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, about the misconceptions that still exist in our society about the nature of pre-colonial Africa.
The rhetoric used to paint Africa as primitive was used to justify the subjugation of its people by colonial masters and promote Western (read: white) superiority.
However, from Mapungubwe to Ancient Egypt, there are numerous accounts of complex African civilisations prior to the Western colonial conquest.
These accounts and documentation provide irrefutable evidence that, contrary to popularised belief, African civilizations had their own sophisticated social, political and economic systems.
A hinderance in uncovering these systems and disseminating this knowledge to the general public, however, is the gatekeeping of African history by European museums.
As such, they both note that African people need to reclaim their history and heritage from the West and become the custodians of their own history devoid of Western interference.
We, Africans, have to be the custodians and to be the writers of our own history, of our own civilization. The fact that these [artifacts and documents] are located outside the African continent, it means that there is a hinderance in terms of access.Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, historian and author
The Mapungubwe collection is the epitome of demonstrating the political, social... richness of this civilization and we're fortunate to have these artifacts that have survived... Museums preserve and conserve this heritage and share it with everyone, all audiences... There are major calls for these artifacts, documents and human remains to be removed from Western and European museums - [which] are not in an exhibit but in storage - that should return back to the continent.Dr. Sian Tiley-Nel, Head of the University of Pretoria Museums and curator of the Mapungubwe collections
