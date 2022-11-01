How to avoid the risk of muscle injury
Muscles usually account for 50-60% of your body weight.
This makes them the largest component of your lean body mass, which is everything your body is made up of besides fats.
It is therefore crucial to consider various things before engaging in muscle-intensive workouts.
Alho explained that prevention is better than cure noting that people should try and reduce the risk of muscle injury.
According to Alho, this is how you can avoid muscle injury:
-Warm up and prepare your muscles before you exercise because if they are very cold this increases the risk of injury
-Make sure you use a good technique with any exercise, even general movement like running - make sure you run properly so you don’t overload your muscles
-Progressive overload - this is when a lot of individuals desperately want to get back to exercise after coming out of the restrictions, problems are individuals try and do too much too soon instead of gradually adjusting to the stress of exercising
Alho said with a strained muscle there are actual micro tears of the muscle and it can even bleed.
He added that common symptoms of muscle injury include pain, swelling, bruising or discoloration.
The common problem is that people tend to use tablets to deal with the pain and swelling and not with the injury, explained Alho.
What tends to happen is that we take anti-inflammatory or calcium tablets, usually, that’s great but the problem is that it only deals with the symptoms, it can relieve swelling or pain, but does not deal with the cause of the injury. So, the injury generally comes about because the muscle can’t tolerate what it was exposed to, and this is a common thing.Gino Alho, head of biokineticist of Health & Fitness Hub
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160460575_close-up-asian-young-athlete-sport-runner-black-man-wear-watch-he-sitting-pull-toe-feet-stretching-l.html?vti=n80e4f91ren5y5ngyi-1-66
