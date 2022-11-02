Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" on The Money Show with Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist for Bizcommunity.
- The world is changing and that also means saying goodbye to the iconic Ford Fiesta with its internal combustion engine
- Ford UK's emotive #FarewellFiesta video is the advertising hero of the week on The Money Show
Some of the most memorable advertising produced anywhere in the world is for cars, writes Brendan Seery in his Orchids and Onions column this week.
Cars are bought by ordinary people and become part of their lives, so it as at their peril that carmakers mess with a family favourite.
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic brand since its launch in 1976 and Ford UK has now launched a video to mark its "death" more than three decades later.
Because of its clever strategy, the #FarewellFiesta campaign earns Seery's advertising hero award this week.
When you have taken the decision to stop production of a car which has become an icon, you’ve got to be especially clever in how you spin it… and how you take the fans with you, in anticipation - rather than disappointment and anger.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
That’s exactly what Ford UK has done with a charming video to mark the “death” of the hugely well-liked Fiesta.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
The video is narrated by a grandfather reading his grandson the story of "My Little Family Car", allowing glimpses of the various iterations of the Fiesta through the years.
It wasn’t a big car, it wasn’t a fancy car, the story goes, but it was a car for the people. It became part of the family.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
The final scene shows the "old" parked next to the "new", which is of course plugged in.
"It’s the future."
Watch the the emotive video below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kf9u03fg5Ck
