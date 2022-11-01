Puberty: 5 tips on how to tackle 'the talk'





JOHANNESBURG - Conversation about menstruation and puberty can be a little uncomfortable for any parent, but teenagers need the information to help them understand their bodily changes - to assist them with making good decisions, especially decisions around their health.

Puberty leads to body changes.

A period is caused by changes in the body.

It is a recurring process where hormones - estrogen and progesterone - are released by the ovaries and create the lining of the uterus or womb to build up, then the egg is ready to be fertilised but if that does not occur, it is then that the lining breaks down and lead to bleeding (periods).

Changes to the body during puberty can be a delicate subject for both the parent and child, however, talking about puberty and periods to your kids is important for their wellbeing.

Tips for parents:

- Introduce the talk

Explaining the changes to your daughter can be awkward and uncomfortable but you have to overcome it. You can do this by having a series of talks with your kids instead of having one full talk. Having series of conversations will not only create a safe space, but also make them comfortable to ask you questions overtime.

- Honest approach You should be honest with your child no matter how uncomfortable talking about sex is. You don't have to get into details about sexual intercourse, you can just make sure that they understand the risks of intercourse and possible consequences of taking part in the act. You want your daughter or son to be able to come to you and ask questions if they have any or to just bring up things they don't understand.

- Do research Research is important to ensure that conversations with your children are fruitful. You have to understand what you are talking about. For example, you should understand what comes with puberty and how to explain such things as pimples, acne, mood swings and bodily changes.

- Seek assistance if you can't do it For fathers, the period talks and explaining mood swings can be a tricky experience which is why it is essential to ask for assistance. It can be a female family member or friend. Just make sure that the person advising her knows what she is talking about. Single mothers can also reach out to a family member or friend whose willing to help.

- Be reassuring Not only is puberty about physical change, but it also includes emotional changes. This means your child can feel insecure and alone at times, and even lash out for attention. Just be reassuring and supportive.

