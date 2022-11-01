Puberty: 5 tips on how to tackle 'the talk'
JOHANNESBURG - Conversation about menstruation and puberty can be a little uncomfortable for any parent, but teenagers need the information to help them understand their bodily changes - to assist them with making good decisions, especially decisions around their health.
A period is caused by changes in the body.
It is a recurring process where hormones - estrogen and progesterone - are released by the ovaries and create the lining of the uterus or womb to build up, then the egg is ready to be fertilised but if that does not occur, it is then that the lining breaks down and lead to bleeding (periods).
Changes to the body during puberty can be a delicate subject for both the parent and child, however, talking about puberty and periods to your kids is important for their wellbeing.
Tips for parents:
- Introduce the talk
Explaining the changes to your daughter can be awkward and uncomfortable but you have to overcome it. You can do this by having a series of talks with your kids instead of having one full talk. Having series of conversations will not only create a safe space, but also make them comfortable to ask you questions overtime.
- Honest approach You should be honest with your child no matter how uncomfortable talking about sex is. You don't have to get into details about sexual intercourse, you can just make sure that they understand the risks of intercourse and possible consequences of taking part in the act. You want your daughter or son to be able to come to you and ask questions if they have any or to just bring up things they don't understand.
- Do research Research is important to ensure that conversations with your children are fruitful. You have to understand what you are talking about. For example, you should understand what comes with puberty and how to explain such things as pimples, acne, mood swings and bodily changes.
- Seek assistance if you can't do it For fathers, the period talks and explaining mood swings can be a tricky experience which is why it is essential to ask for assistance. It can be a female family member or friend. Just make sure that the person advising her knows what she is talking about. Single mothers can also reach out to a family member or friend whose willing to help.
- Be reassuring Not only is puberty about physical change, but it also includes emotional changes. This means your child can feel insecure and alone at times, and even lash out for attention. Just be reassuring and supportive.
This article first appeared on EWN : Puberty: 5 tips on how to tackle 'the talk'
Source : Picture: Supplied by pixabay
More from Lifestyle
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year
The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes.Read More
Why Africa needs to reclaim its heritage from Western gatekeeping
Western discourses and ideologies centered around the nature of precolonial Africa often paint it as dark, tribalistic and barbaric.Read More
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'
Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.Read More
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane about the many ways to express your need for space without destroying the relationship.Read More
Here's how you can avoid the most common running-related injuries
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine.Read More
Run out of Christmas gift ideas? Here are our top picks for children's toys
Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert - Nikki Bush on her top toy and game recommendations as we approach the Christmas season.Read More
More from Local
World Vegan Day: SAns are open to plant-based diets, says expert
The 1st of November marks World Vegan Day to promote veganism.Read More
How to avoid the risk of muscle injury
Clement speaks to the head biokineticist of Health & Fitness Hub, Gino Alho about muscle care and some tips on what to do should you obtain a muscle injury.Read More
Miracle child: Woman gives birth but says she had no clue she was pregnant
A video went viral of a lady who didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth.Read More
WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church
A video went viral of a woman in church scaring a child as she rushed toward him as he was singing.Read More
Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana
The National Lotteries Commission is embroiled in allegations of corruption, theft, and money laundering linked to senior officials.Read More
'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction
Margaret Skosana, a wheelchair-bound Mpumalanga municipal manager, had a traumatic experience when she was kidnapped for a week.Read More
Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover
After a difficult period for the tourism sector, the tourism numbers are recovering, especially among domestic tourists.Read More
Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system
Putco said it had received a memorandum from Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, who are opposing the newly implemented ticket system.Read More
Spectacle over matric results putting schools under pressure to perform - Jansen
John Perlman speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen about the widespread phenomenon of schools getting weaker students out of the system to boost their pass marks.Read More