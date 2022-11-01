Keen to pay for your groceries with crypto? Pick n Pay is leading the way
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Shortt, Pick n Pay Group Executive for Information and Technology.
- Pick n Pay has completed the first phase of a new pilot that allows customers to pay with crypto using an app on their smartphones.
- "This new technology means we can provide an affordable service for high volume, low-value transactions that will promote financial inclusion in South Africa."
How would you like to pay for your weekly grocery shop in cryptocurrency?
Well, Pick n Pay wants to make transactions via crypto more accessible to millions of people.
The retailer says it's completed the first phase of a new pilot that allows customers to pay with crypto using an app on their smartphones.
Payment service technology was tested that enables customers to buy groceries at till points with any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled app (such as BlueWallet or Muun).
Pick n Pay ran the pilot programme in 10 Western Cape stores over the past five months with pre-selected testers.
The pilot's now been extended to a further 29 outlets for testing with customers and the intention is to roll it out to all stores in the coming months.
RELATED: Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The retailer promises the transaction is as easy and secure as swiping a debit or credit card.
This new technology means we can provide an affordable service for high volume, low-value transactions that will promote financial inclusion in South Africa.Chris Shortt, Group Executive: Information and Technology - Pick n Pay
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Shortt, Pick n Pay Group Executive for Information and Technology (CITO).
We have a drive to innovate for our customers... We've tried contactless and we've moved into various other methods... and cryptocurrency was one we trialled some time ago... now technology has moved on as it does...Chris Shortt, Group Executive: Information and Technology - Pick n Pay
We wanted to see if some of the newer technology was better, faster and easier to use for customers... and so far it seems to have been successful.Chris Shortt, Group Executive: Information and Technology - Pick n Pay
Shortt says there's not a huge demand for this payment service at the moment but there is growing usage as people become more familiar with crypto.
With a change like this there will also always be some early adopters who're keen to try and push the boundaries, he adds.
The process we follow is a very clear innovation path. We trial it close to home first; we then widen that with both users and stores and then we read the data... and then decide where else we would want to give it a go.Chris Shortt, Group Executive: Information and Technology - Pick n Pay
Our third wave now, which is the additional 29 stores, is based on this mining of information...Chris Shortt, Group Executive: Information and Technology - Pick n Pay
Shortt says Pick n Pay's investment in the infrastructure for other payment options is in fact paying off, as this is re-used for the crypto service.
"We just point it in a different direction, so it hasn't been more complicated than it needed to be."
To be able to make crypto payments at Pick n Pay in future you need to keep your bitcoin in a "lightning wallet" Shortt explains.
You buy cryptocurrency in an exchange like Luno locally, transfer from that into your wallet and then you actually scan the QR code at the till. That triggers a conversion from the cryptocurrency in your wallet into rand...Chris Shortt, Group Executive: Information and Technology - Pick n Pay
For more detail, scroll to the top and listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Keen to pay for your groceries with crypto? Pick n Pay is leading the way
Source : @PicknPay/Twitter
More from Business
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries
The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.Read More
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish
Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study
The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.Read More
My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope
South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.Read More
Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating
It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter
Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.Read More
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster
Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More