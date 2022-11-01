'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president... 4 November 2022 1:03 PM
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricke... 4 November 2022 12:01 PM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Business
Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International. 4 November 2022 6:59 PM
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain. 4 November 2022 5:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?

1 November 2022 5:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fuel prices
The Money Show
Oil prices
Bruce Whitfield
BP
Joe Biden
Oil companies
Ninety One
oil profits
Tom Nelson
windfall tax
cost of living crisis
war profiteering

Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy specialist Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity at Ninety One.

- US President Joe Biden has accused major oil companies of "war profiteering" and raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax.

- Biden's comments come as South Africa faces more fuel price increases overnight, with a particularly stiff hike for diesel.

US President Joe Biden has hinted at imposing a windfall tax on major oil companies - he's accused them of "war profiteering".

He criticised the big players for making record profits while refusing to lower prices at the pump for the American people.

BP has just posted profits of $8.2 billion (around R150 billion) for the third quarter of 2022.

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com
© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

Biden's comments come as South Africa faces more fuel price increases overnight, with a particularly stiff hike for diesel.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy specialist Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity within the Multi-Asset team at Ninety One.

With the rising pressure on consumers this is a politically sensitive issue in many countries at the moment Nelson points out.

Pump prices in the US are always a hot political topic comments Nelson, not least ahead of the country's midterm elections.

I happen to think that Joe Biden's attitude and his statements are hopelessly mixed up - on the one hand he's castigating these companies for making too much money and talking about taxing them excessively; on the other hand he wants them to be spending more and producing more.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

The quickest way to disincentivize big corporates from actually spending money and generating profits is to tax them more heavily... so he's trying to have it both ways.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

Nelson emphasizes that the energy industry is extremely cyclical - right now an oil "scarcity" is being driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other issues

He also makes the point that it is these big oil companies that will be the drivers of a transition to low carbon energy.

These companies were in the gutter two or three years ago... now they're making excess profits. We need these companies to drive the energy transition. They spend hundreds of billions collectively on CapEx every year in the energy system - we need to direct that towards low carbon... and taxing them excessively at this point is not the way to incentivize that transition.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

Nelson says a much more intelligent approach would be, for example, to tax them if they do not plough their profits into green energy.

These are businesses that, if they can transition effectively, will be massive drivers and enablers of the transition to a low carbon economy... We've got to be careful not to drive them back in themselves and stop them from spending the money where they need to spend it.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?




1 November 2022 5:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fuel prices
The Money Show
Oil prices
Bruce Whitfield
BP
Joe Biden
Oil companies
Ninety One
oil profits
Tom Nelson
windfall tax
cost of living crisis
war profiteering

More from Business

The Bread Box and Bakery Studio. Picture: Twitter/@BreadBoxB

Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee

4 November 2022 1:26 PM

The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3

4 November 2022 10:14 AM

Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A bunch of shirts and clothing vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA

3 November 2022 2:38 PM

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

3 November 2022 7:00 AM

While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eeek! Slap chips are in short supply. © pixelbliss/123rf.com

Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries

3 November 2022 4:57 AM

The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia

4 November 2022 10:47 AM

The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified?

2 November 2022 1:24 PM

Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and its neighbours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Brett Jordan

Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions

31 October 2022 2:39 PM

Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on 23 February 2022. Picture: GCIS

'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert

26 October 2022 9:04 AM

"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak (center, in white shirt). Picture: Rishi Sunak/Twitter

Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy

25 October 2022 10:56 AM

Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population

20 October 2022 6:51 PM

Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flag of Iran. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'

20 October 2022 12:16 PM

Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president

Local

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

Lifestyle

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: It will cost R1.5 trillion to fund transition to zero-carbon economy

4 November 2022 8:01 PM

Numsa signs wage increase agreement for motor sector workers

4 November 2022 7:31 PM

Ramaphosa distances himself from Maumela amid multi-million rand tenders scandal

4 November 2022 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA