World Vegan Day: SAns are open to plant-based diets, says expert





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to plant-based nutrition expert Tammy Fry as well as flexitarian Nondumiso Phenyane.

According to Fry there, there is more to veganism than a diet.

She said veganism is about the exclusion of animal products that are incorporated into producing secondary products.

These include beauty products and clothing made from fur and leather.

Fry noted that there have been instances where vegans were unaware of the hidden animal products in their food.

She added that for one to be clear about the contents of their food, they should read the label on the packaging.

There’s gelatine in sweets… Vegans don’t consume honey because it affects the bee population… if you looking for vegan products it is always clearly labelled. Tammy Fry, Plant-Based Nutrition Expert

On the other hand, Fry said people adopt a flexitarian diet for health reasons - which is a contrast to veganism as it is more about animal rights and environmentalism.

A flexitarian diet is centered on plant-based food with the occasional inclusion of animal products, it is an option some of us follow because of health reasons… I have irritable bowel syndrome, some plant-based foods give me irritable stomach cramps. Nondumiso Phenyane, flexitarian

According to Fry, South African consumers are very open to eating plant-based meals, however, there is an enormous base of people in South Africa interested in being flexitarian.

She said this was due to people being more health conscious.

