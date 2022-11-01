World Vegan Day: SAns are open to plant-based diets, says expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Analysis paralysis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Puberty: 5 tips on how to tackle 'the talk' Having 'the talk' can be an uncomfortable topic for a parent but girls and boys need reliable information about the topic of puber... 1 November 2022 1:50 PM
How to avoid the risk of muscle injury Clement speaks to the head biokineticist of Health & Fitness Hub, Gino Alho about muscle care and some tips on what to do should y... 1 November 2022 12:16 PM
Miracle child: Woman gives birth but says she had no clue she was pregnant A video went viral of a lady who didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth. 1 November 2022 8:23 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services Delivered to you every afternoon. 1 November 2022 1:44 PM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
View all Politics
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Working women are demanding flexible work or none at all, says labour expert Following a number of Covid-19-propelled changes to the workforce, remote work has become more important to women across the globe 1 November 2022 1:41 PM
Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover After a difficult period for the tourism sector, the tourism numbers are recovering, especially among domestic tourists. 1 November 2022 5:44 AM
View all Business
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold' Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59. 31 October 2022 9:33 AM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
View all World
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

World Vegan Day: SAns are open to plant-based diets, says expert

1 November 2022 3:28 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
veganism
flexitarian diet
plant-based products

The 1st of November marks World Vegan Day to promote veganism.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to plant-based nutrition expert Tammy Fry as well as flexitarian Nondumiso Phenyane.

According to Fry there, there is more to veganism than a diet.

She said veganism is about the exclusion of animal products that are incorporated into producing secondary products.

These include beauty products and clothing made from fur and leather.

Fry noted that there have been instances where vegans were unaware of the hidden animal products in their food.

She added that for one to be clear about the contents of their food, they should read the label on the packaging.

There’s gelatine in sweets… Vegans don’t consume honey because it affects the bee population… if you looking for vegan products it is always clearly labelled.

Tammy Fry, Plant-Based Nutrition Expert

On the other hand, Fry said people adopt a flexitarian diet for health reasons - which is a contrast to veganism as it is more about animal rights and environmentalism.

A flexitarian diet is centered on plant-based food with the occasional inclusion of animal products, it is an option some of us follow because of health reasons… I have irritable bowel syndrome, some plant-based foods give me irritable stomach cramps.

Nondumiso Phenyane, flexitarian

According to Fry, South African consumers are very open to eating plant-based meals, however, there is an enormous base of people in South Africa interested in being flexitarian.

She said this was due to people being more health conscious.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




1 November 2022 3:28 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
veganism
flexitarian diet
plant-based products

More from Local

Puberty leads to body changes.

Puberty: 5 tips on how to tackle 'the talk'

1 November 2022 1:50 PM

Having 'the talk' can be an uncomfortable topic for a parent but girls and boys need reliable information about the topic of puberty and menstruation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

How to avoid the risk of muscle injury

1 November 2022 12:16 PM

Clement speaks to the head biokineticist of Health & Fitness Hub, Gino Alho about muscle care and some tips on what to do should you obtain a muscle injury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Kayla Nicole Simpson with her baby. Picture: Instagram

Miracle child: Woman gives birth but says she had no clue she was pregnant

1 November 2022 8:23 AM

A video went viral of a lady who didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A boy singing in church got the fright of his life when a congregant rushed up to join him. Picture: screengrab

WATCH: Woman traumatises a child singing in church

1 November 2022 8:13 AM

A video went viral of a woman in church scaring a child as she rushed toward him as he was singing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Lotteries Commission. Picture: nlcsa.org.za

Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana

1 November 2022 6:55 AM

The National Lotteries Commission is embroiled in allegations of corruption, theft, and money laundering linked to senior officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Margaret Skosana Picture: Supplied

'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction

1 November 2022 6:51 AM

Margaret Skosana, a wheelchair-bound Mpumalanga municipal manager, had a traumatic experience when she was kidnapped for a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover

1 November 2022 5:44 AM

After a difficult period for the tourism sector, the tourism numbers are recovering, especially among domestic tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Putco buses. Picture: Facebook.

Putco confident it can resolve grievances over ticketing system

1 November 2022 5:04 AM

Putco said it had received a memorandum from Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum, who are opposing the newly implemented ticket system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching x Education x student vibes. Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

Spectacle over matric results putting schools under pressure to perform - Jansen

1 November 2022 4:42 AM

John Perlman speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen about the widespread phenomenon of schools getting weaker students out of the system to boost their pass marks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield

31 October 2022 1:33 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction

Local

Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined - Pityana

Local

Ego, power or a high: What is the psychology behind commercial crime?

Business

EWN Highlights

Turtle injured by ocean pollution to return home after 8 years of rehabilitation

1 November 2022 6:34 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula concerned about arrest of women for standing up against abuse

1 November 2022 6:21 PM

Sarb's Kganyago: Load shedding continues to make job creation more expensive

1 November 2022 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA