The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Powerful audio series advocates mental health awareness and care

2 December 2022 6:57 AM
by Staff Reporter

702, in partnership with SOLAL, brings you season 2 of Locked and Down with Cindy Poluta, themed "The Reset".

The frustrations and adjustments of working from home and having restricted movements are a thing of the past. Nevertheless, one thing remains, we should always take care of our mental well-being. 702 in partnership with SOLAL brings you season 2 of Locked and Down, and it is themed The Reset.

Season 1 focused on helping people adjust to the then new-normal of a house that was a full-time office, while everyone still had to treat it as a home. People also couldn’t jog or take a walk freely. There were strict travelling hours to adhere to, and suddenly, the e-hailing businesses were thriving.

Family would frustrate you, make noise while you are in a meeting and go as far as embarrassing you while you forgot to mute your computer. It was a lot to take in. People embraced the power to stay positive while anxiety levels were at their highest.

However, we have now moved on from Covid-19, and we are gearing up to have better mindsets and to be kinder to ourselves.

It’s been over 2 years since the dreaded Covid pandemic hit. And while it brought the darkest of times, the one light it shone was on the fact that all humans have mental health challenges. While in lockdown, many of us vowed that once it was done, we would “seize the day” and “live life to the fullest” mask-free, and in our numbers again.

Cindy Poluta, podcast host and sports anchor

She further explains, “Now we’re ‘free’ yet many of us still feeling stuck? Why are we still anxious, depressed, burnt out and grieving? Locked and Down – The Reset is a podcast about all this and more. We’re stuck, and that’s ok, but we need to find a way to move forward. Together."

October was world Mental Health month - but for me the conversation needs to be longer than a month. It’s ongoing and continuously evolving. Let’s normalise talking about mental health. Let’s normalise asking for help.

Cindy Poluta, podcast host and sports anchor

If you want to go far on a journey, walk with someone, and on this life-transforming platform, SOLAL believes in the vision, and they want to help more people with information about their mental wellness.

The need for mental health awareness and education has always been imperative in our society, and even more so now in post-pandemic times. We have seen mental health cases skyrocket since the Covid-19 pandemic commenced, which calls for action to equip our society with information and tools to bring about mental health and wellness.

Sanneli Kruger, Ascendis Health: Category Marketing Manager

Kruger adds, “For many people, talking about their mental health or expressing the need for help with regards to their mental state is not something that comes easy or naturally. This is due to the perpetuated stigma around mental health. Therefore, normalizing and destigmatizing mental health illnesses should be where we all start."

We also need to educate our society on the small but significant things they can do to maintain mental well-being, how to spot early signs of deteriorating mental health and make them aware that asking for help is okay and important.

Sanneli Kruger, Ascendis Health: Category Marketing Manager

_Locked and Down: The Reset is going to ensure that the listener is ready to make the most of 2023, refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go, while always staying safe.

Listen to the podcast here or via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or your favourite podcast app._




