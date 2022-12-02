Powerful audio series advocates mental health awareness and care
The frustrations and adjustments of working from home and having restricted movements are a thing of the past. Nevertheless, one thing remains, we should always take care of our mental well-being. 702 in partnership with SOLAL brings you season 2 of Locked and Down, and it is themed The Reset.
Season 1 focused on helping people adjust to the then new-normal of a house that was a full-time office, while everyone still had to treat it as a home. People also couldn’t jog or take a walk freely. There were strict travelling hours to adhere to, and suddenly, the e-hailing businesses were thriving.
Family would frustrate you, make noise while you are in a meeting and go as far as embarrassing you while you forgot to mute your computer. It was a lot to take in. People embraced the power to stay positive while anxiety levels were at their highest.
However, we have now moved on from Covid-19, and we are gearing up to have better mindsets and to be kinder to ourselves.
It’s been over 2 years since the dreaded Covid pandemic hit. And while it brought the darkest of times, the one light it shone was on the fact that all humans have mental health challenges. While in lockdown, many of us vowed that once it was done, we would “seize the day” and “live life to the fullest” mask-free, and in our numbers again.Cindy Poluta, podcast host and sports anchor
She further explains, “Now we’re ‘free’ yet many of us still feeling stuck? Why are we still anxious, depressed, burnt out and grieving? Locked and Down – The Reset is a podcast about all this and more. We’re stuck, and that’s ok, but we need to find a way to move forward. Together."
October was world Mental Health month - but for me the conversation needs to be longer than a month. It’s ongoing and continuously evolving. Let’s normalise talking about mental health. Let’s normalise asking for help.Cindy Poluta, podcast host and sports anchor
If you want to go far on a journey, walk with someone, and on this life-transforming platform, SOLAL believes in the vision, and they want to help more people with information about their mental wellness.
The need for mental health awareness and education has always been imperative in our society, and even more so now in post-pandemic times. We have seen mental health cases skyrocket since the Covid-19 pandemic commenced, which calls for action to equip our society with information and tools to bring about mental health and wellness.Sanneli Kruger, Ascendis Health: Category Marketing Manager
Kruger adds, “For many people, talking about their mental health or expressing the need for help with regards to their mental state is not something that comes easy or naturally. This is due to the perpetuated stigma around mental health. Therefore, normalizing and destigmatizing mental health illnesses should be where we all start."
We also need to educate our society on the small but significant things they can do to maintain mental well-being, how to spot early signs of deteriorating mental health and make them aware that asking for help is okay and important.Sanneli Kruger, Ascendis Health: Category Marketing Manager
_Locked and Down: The Reset is going to ensure that the listener is ready to make the most of 2023, refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go, while always staying safe.
Listen to the podcast here or via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or your favourite podcast app._
More from Brand NEW podcast! Locked and Down: The Reset
How mindfulness techniques can help you reset mentally ahead of 2023
Mindfulness experts provide techniques to help reset and navigate through life in 2023Read More
Lockdown depression is still very present in children. Here's how they can cope
A renowned psychologist speaks about the mental strain that children endured during lockdown and gives ways to encourage them to reset and prepare for the future.Read More
Post-lockdown anxiety is a real issue, here are some expert tips to cope
A clinical psychologist provides viable insights to help people deal with the immense level of anxiety coming out of lockdown and back to the "real world".Read More
The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist
A psychologist guides us through the mixed work-related feelings we may be feeling and explains how to reset for future success.Read More
Practical ways to cope with grief and handle loss
A clinical psychologist explains the different stages of grief and how we can cope after experiencing Covid-related loss.Read More
A life coach's advice on identifying and dealing with burnout
A master life coach unpacks the meaning of burnout and the best ways to deal with it on The Reset podcast with Cindy Poluta.Read More