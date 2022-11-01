Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Analysis paralysis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year

1 November 2022 2:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

J.R.R Tolkien, the famed author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, is the world’s richest dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

He earned R9 billion so far this year from the sale of Middle-Earth Enterprises, the company that owns exclusive rights to the two novels and any elements that spin-off from them.

Tolkien, who was born in 1892 in Bloemfontein, died of pneumonia in 1973.

Top-five best-paid dead celebs so far this year:

  • J.R.R. Tolkien – R9 billion

  • Kobe Bryant – R7.2 billion

  • David Bowie – R4.5 billion

  • Elvis Presley – R2 billion

  • James Brown – R1.8 billion

Roald Dahl was the top-earning dead celeb in 2021, making R9.3 billion.

Michael Jackson topped the list every year from 2010 to 2020, except for 2012 when he came second after Elizabeth Taylor.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year




