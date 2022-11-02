Not all cancers are curable, says oncologist





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Dr David Eedes, an oncologist and clinical oncology advisor at the Independent Clinical Oncology Network about the most common forms of cancer.

According to Dr Eeds, cancer is a word that covers a wide range of diseases but their commonality is that they are cells that become unregulated.

He says the most common cancers in South Africa include breast cancer, prostate cancer, cervix cancer, lung cancer, and bowel/colon cancer.

Cervix cancer is the second-highest killer in South Africa, even though it’s the third most common cancer. In more developed countries, cervix cancer has almost been eliminated by vaccination and by regular gynaecologist visits. Dr David Eedes, oncologist and clinical oncology advisor at Independent Clinical Oncology Network

He notes that a high number of people who get cancer are cured - including 99% of patients with testicular cancer.

Not all cancers are curable and not every patient is cured. Dr David Eedes, oncologist and clinical oncology advisor at Independent Clinical Oncology Network

Dr Eed adds that breast cancer is by far the most common cancer, amongst all race groups and demographics and prostate cancer is the most common among men.

Dr Eeds explains how cervix cancer manifests.

It [cervix cancer] is painless. It’s usually picked up during a pap smear… once it’s become advanced it presents with abnormal bleeding from the vagina… women who are used to having regular menstrual cycles may misdiagnose, thinking they have become irregular. Dr David Eedes, oncologist and clinical oncology advisor at Independent Clinical Oncology Network

