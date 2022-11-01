It was a walkout, not a withdrawal, Mkhwebane tells inquiry





John Perlman spoke to EWN Parliamentary Correspondent, Babalo Ndenze about the events that transpired last Thursday.

Ndenze says according to Mkhwebane, there is a widespread perception that her legal team is no longer supporting her.

Adv Mkhwebane told the inquiry that Thursday's walkout was related to the team's failure to have proceedings adjourned.

Her legal representative, Adv Dali Mpofu said the process was illegal and the team left in protest.

Mkhwebane says that wasn’t an official confirmation of withdrawal in providing her legal services and she managed to clarify that during a phone call with her attorneys, following that phone call they clarified that they are on her legal team and still instructing Adv Dali Mpofu. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Mkhwebane says it was a result of confusion and misunderstanding Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

