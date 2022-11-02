Bring back death penalty for extreme cases of GBV - NSMSA
Africa Melane spoke to representative for KwaZulu-Natal at National (GBV) Shelter Movement of South Africa, Nadia Munsamy, about what change we need to see to prevent the scourge of gender-based violence in our country.
-
The summit aims to take action on GBV and femicide in South Africa.
-
Munsamy said we need to see actual consequences for perpetrators.
Munsamy said that this summit is a step in the right direction to hopefully incite real change in our country rather than just speaking about what needs to be done.
I am glad the government has finally taken the initiative to take some action with regards to gender-based violence.Nadia Munsamy, representative for KwaZulu-Natal at National (GBV) Shelter Movement of South Africa
Some of the action she said that we need to see is correct penalties and punishments for the perpetrators of these crimes.
While she said the necessary punishment will depend on the severity of the case, she does believe there should be a return of the death penalty for extreme cases.
If a man had to rape and murder a woman, then of course the death penalty should be brought in, definitely.Nadia Munsamy, representative for KwaZulu-Natal at National (GBV) Shelter Movement of South Africa
At this stage, South Africa has an extremely low conviction rate for gender-based violence related crimes, which could contribute to the sheer number of incidents.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More