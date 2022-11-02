



Is the Ekurhuleni Municipality getting a new executive mayor? That's the question on The Midday Report today.

In the lead-up to a special council meeting to be held in the municipality, that's the main question many are asking, and the political parties involved are being very mum on the whole affair. Councillors for the EFF and the ANC have been especially tight-lipped and vague about what it is they plan to do.

EWN'S Nkosikhona Duma was on the scene trying to achieve some hint as to the possible outcome but was unable to pierce the veil of obfuscation presented by the region's local politicians.

You can’t pre-empt what is going to happen in council. So I think everyone, including yourself as the press, must just relax for now and allow the process to unfold. Leshaka Manamela, EFF Regional Secretary

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

The R280 million Estina Dairy Farm corruption case has been postponed.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry continues.

Mandela funeral scandal returns to the High Court in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape.

Day two of the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

Will the public sector wage strike go ahead?

Politricking podcast - Tshidi Madia speaks to Fikile Mbalula.

Water restrictions have lifted, Rand Water announces water supply has been fully restored.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality