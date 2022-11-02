Government efforts in fighting GBVF merely a 'talk shop' - Activist
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bronwyn Litkie - Founder of SA Women Fight Back (SAWFB).
Bronwyn Litkie, founder of SA Women Fight Back, is calling on proper training and a victim support system at South African Police Service (Saps) stations.
Reports have long surfaced that most victims of gender-based violence are turned back when reporting cases in police stations across the country.
Litkie tells Bongani Bingwa that government's efforts in fighting gender-based violence are just another mere talk shop.
It is a talk shop completely; I mean what she just said, it has taken them four years to put together a council that is not done because they are sitting around legislating.Bronwyn Litkie, Founder - SA Women Fight Back
We sit in the forefront dealing with victims every day and we need proper police training, we need proper victim support when a victim walks into a police station as it is the first point they walk to.Bronwyn Litkie, Founder - SA Women Fight Back
Ramaphosa has also called for a support programme that will be rolled out especially in schools to teach young men to redefine masculinity.
I can tell you about the 50% of our victims have been turned away by our police.Bronwyn Litkie, Founder - SA Women Fight Back
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
