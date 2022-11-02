Government concedes it's taken too long to pass laws to mitigate GBV





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Olive Shisana - special advisor to the president and co-chairperson of the Presidential Summit Planning Committee.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is committed to the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

This is according to Dr Olive Shisana, who is the special advisor to the president and co-chairperson of the Presidential Summit Planning Committee.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the second Presidential Summit on gender-based violence and femicide in Midrand on Tuesday.

Shisana agreed that the government has taken long in passing laws that protect women and children.

Sometimes things do get stuck in consultation, and for an example, it stayed at Nedlac for almost eight to nine months because there couldn’t be an agreement. Dr Olive Shisana, Special advisor to the president

Consultation sometimes can take much longer than really you would want to see, and I agree with you that it is too long. Dr Olive Shisana, Special advisor to the president

She, however, pointed out that Ramaphosa has made some progress in ensuring that laws are passed to protect victims.

He has been able to set up a steering committee and gave it R1,6 billion immediately, and showed that it is an urgent matter. When it comes to reviewing the legislative laws and policies on gender-based violence, he has passed seven laws since he came in and that is unprecedented. Dr Olive Shisana, Special advisor to the president

