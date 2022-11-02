NNI Services nominated for 702 Small Business Award





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of NNI Services (PTY) LTD, Nkosana Ngwenya, about his nomination for the 702 Small Business Awards.

The awards ceremony seeks to recognise impactful small businesses.

The winning business stands a chance to win a R200,000 cash prize and a R100,00 advertising package on 702.

Ngwenya says his business is passionate about entrepreneurship that meets the needs of its clients' businesses.

He says that the award would help him grow his clientele and prove NNI's commitment to servicing its existing clients.

When asked what he'd do if he won the R200,000 cash injection, Ngwenya says that it would spell expansion for his enterprise.

At the moment, we're struggling to expand. We have one team of about 20 guys and we're having to turn down work because we can't be in two places at once. What I think R200,000 would do is allow us to buy a planter, we can buy a second bakkie, we can buy equipment, we can buy tools... With this cash injection, we can buy those tools so that we don't have to rent, we can be at two places at once. We can expand our team and create jobs. Nkosana Ngwenya, founder - NNI Services (PTY) LTD

Find out more about the business here.

Scroll up for the full interview.