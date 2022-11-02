NNI Services nominated for 702 Small Business Award
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of NNI Services (PTY) LTD, Nkosana Ngwenya, about his nomination for the 702 Small Business Awards.
The awards ceremony seeks to recognise impactful small businesses.
The winning business stands a chance to win a R200,000 cash prize and a R100,00 advertising package on 702.
Ngwenya says his business is passionate about entrepreneurship that meets the needs of its clients' businesses.
He says that the award would help him grow his clientele and prove NNI's commitment to servicing its existing clients.
When asked what he'd do if he won the R200,000 cash injection, Ngwenya says that it would spell expansion for his enterprise.
At the moment, we're struggling to expand. We have one team of about 20 guys and we're having to turn down work because we can't be in two places at once. What I think R200,000 would do is allow us to buy a planter, we can buy a second bakkie, we can buy equipment, we can buy tools... With this cash injection, we can buy those tools so that we don't have to rent, we can be at two places at once. We can expand our team and create jobs.Nkosana Ngwenya, founder - NNI Services (PTY) LTD
Find out more about the business here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter
Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.Read More
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster
Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo
From gospel singer to accountant to solo artist, Brenda Mtambo shares her journey of creating her place in SA’s music industry.Read More
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more
The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More