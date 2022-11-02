NNI Services nominated for 702 Small Business Award

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged with Kea Zawadi
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Kea Zawadi - South African Musician and Actress
Today at 16:10
As the country’s matrics wrote their first exam paper this week, the families of the Enyobeni Tavern victims — some of whom should have been writing as well — visited their graves and reflected on bright futures that were tragically ended
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xolile Malangeni | Parent of a 17 year old Esinako Malangeni who died at Enyobeni
Today at 17:40
[Feature] Song, Book & Dish Kumi Naidoo, activist & author of Letters to my Mother
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 18:11
What $8.5bn package can get for Ramaphosa's SA Inc.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siya Biniza - Executive Director at Political Economy Southern Africa (PESA)
Today at 18:14
ZOOM: The Money Show Explainer: How Glencore bribed its way across Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Patrick Bond - Political Economist And Distinguished Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - The Luxury Frontiers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Labe - Managing Director & Principal
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricke... 4 November 2022 12:01 PM
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop. 4 November 2022 10:17 AM
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
View all Local
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
View all Politics
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocke... 3 November 2022 2:38 PM
View all Business
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg. 4 November 2022 12:28 PM
'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo From gospel singer to accountant to solo artist, Brenda Mtambo shares her journey of creating her place in SA’s music industry. 3 November 2022 11:14 AM
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wro... 3 November 2022 4:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

NNI Services nominated for 702 Small Business Award

2 November 2022 12:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
small business
702 Small Business Awards
sme
LulaLend
NNI Services

South African full-service company, NNI Services (PTY) LTD, has been nominated for a 702 Small Business Award in partnership with Lulalend.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of NNI Services (PTY) LTD, Nkosana Ngwenya, about his nomination for the 702 Small Business Awards.

The awards ceremony seeks to recognise impactful small businesses.

The winning business stands a chance to win a R200,000 cash prize and a R100,00 advertising package on 702.

Ngwenya says his business is passionate about entrepreneurship that meets the needs of its clients' businesses.

He says that the award would help him grow his clientele and prove NNI's commitment to servicing its existing clients.

When asked what he'd do if he won the R200,000 cash injection, Ngwenya says that it would spell expansion for his enterprise.

At the moment, we're struggling to expand. We have one team of about 20 guys and we're having to turn down work because we can't be in two places at once. What I think R200,000 would do is allow us to buy a planter, we can buy a second bakkie, we can buy equipment, we can buy tools... With this cash injection, we can buy those tools so that we don't have to rent, we can be at two places at once. We can expand our team and create jobs.

Nkosana Ngwenya, founder - NNI Services (PTY) LTD

Find out more about the business here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




2 November 2022 12:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
small business
702 Small Business Awards
sme
LulaLend
NNI Services

More from Lifestyle

FILE: The Joy of Jazz festival returns November 2022. Picture: congerdesign from Pixabay

Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter

4 November 2022 12:28 PM

Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster

4 November 2022 8:21 AM

Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November

4 November 2022 5:22 AM

After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afro soul musician Brenda Mtambo in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo

3 November 2022 11:14 AM

From gospel singer to accountant to solo artist, Brenda Mtambo shares her journey of creating her place in SA’s music industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more

3 November 2022 4:55 AM

The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CollinsDict/Twitter

'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

2 November 2022 8:23 AM

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia

Local World

New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products

Local

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

Business

EWN Highlights

Unscheduled power cuts expected in Lenasia south after substation fire

4 November 2022 2:27 PM

ANC: Members vying for NEC positions must disclose campaign financial records

4 November 2022 2:23 PM

Lindiwe Sisulu: ANC step-aside rule needs to be reviewed

4 November 2022 2:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA