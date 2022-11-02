'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Trackers in guns
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gideon Joubert - Owner and Editor of Paratus.info
Today at 17:20
[Feature] Song, Book & Dish Kumi Naidoo, activist & author of Letters to my Mother
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 17:44
702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Radebe - Founder of Nathrol Engineering Pty Ltd
Today at 17:50
[Feature] Song, Book & Dish Kumi Naidoo, activist & author of Letters to my Mother
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 18:11
What $8.5bn package can get for Ramaphosa's SA Inc.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siya Biniza - Executive Director at Political Economy Southern Africa (PESA)
Today at 18:14
ZOOM: The Money Show Explainer: How Glencore bribed its way across Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Patrick Bond - Political Economist And Distinguished Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - The Luxury Frontiers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Labe - Managing Director & Principal
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president... 4 November 2022 1:03 PM
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricke... 4 November 2022 12:01 PM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Business
Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coa... 4 November 2022 2:45 PM
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg. 4 November 2022 12:28 PM
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon. 4 November 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

2 November 2022 8:23 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Word of the year
Collins Dictionary
permacrisis

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

The Collins Dictionary has announced its word of the year.

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

COID, war, climate disasters, a tanking economy, political instability, global insecurity and a sense of impending doom.

The Collins Dictionary says there's a single word for all of this - permacrisis.

The word is defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity", which some argue is an accurate summary of the past few years, with 2022, particularly an awful year.

Other words that made the top 10 include partygate, refering to the scandal of social gatherings in Downing Street during the COVID pandemic.

Kyiv made the list after the name of the Ukrainian capital came to symbolise the country's stand against Russian aggression.

Quiet quitting is also on the list and is described as doing basic duties at work but no more in protest.

And there's also splooting - the act of lying flat on the stomach on a cool surface with legs stretched out as a way of countering unusually high temperatures.

Cats, dogs, cows, polar bears and squirrels and some humans have been spotted splooting on social media this year.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year




More from Lifestyle

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating

4 November 2022 2:45 PM

It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Joy of Jazz festival returns November 2022. Picture: congerdesign from Pixabay

Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter

4 November 2022 12:28 PM

Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.

Read More arrow_forward

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster

4 November 2022 8:21 AM

Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November

4 November 2022 5:22 AM

After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.

Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Read More arrow_forward

Afro soul musician Brenda Mtambo in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo

3 November 2022 11:14 AM

From gospel singer to accountant to solo artist, Brenda Mtambo shares her journey of creating her place in SA’s music industry.

Read More arrow_forward

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more

3 November 2022 4:55 AM

The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.

Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Read More arrow_forward

