'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year





The Collins Dictionary has announced its word of the year.

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

COID, war, climate disasters, a tanking economy, political instability, global insecurity and a sense of impending doom.

The Collins Dictionary says there's a single word for all of this - permacrisis.

The word is defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity", which some argue is an accurate summary of the past few years, with 2022, particularly an awful year.

Other words that made the top 10 include partygate, refering to the scandal of social gatherings in Downing Street during the COVID pandemic.

Kyiv made the list after the name of the Ukrainian capital came to symbolise the country's stand against Russian aggression.

Quiet quitting is also on the list and is described as doing basic duties at work but no more in protest.

And there's also splooting - the act of lying flat on the stomach on a cool surface with legs stretched out as a way of countering unusually high temperatures.

Cats, dogs, cows, polar bears and squirrels and some humans have been spotted splooting on social media this year.

