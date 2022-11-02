WATCH: Matriculants get guard of honour before starting 2022 final exams
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The learners from the rest of the school - in sky-blue uniforms can be seen lined up in two long snake queues - and loudly cheering on matriculants as they head to the first paper of their final exam.
Matriculants across the country wrote their first paper on Monday.
This happened this morning at Mbhekwa High, where the entire school cheered the Matric Class of 2022 before sitting in for their first official final examination today. 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lhuKzK6jYS' O L E T I L W E 🌻 (@Iam_Kardas) October 31, 2022
