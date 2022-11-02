POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Trackers in guns
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gideon Joubert - Owner and Editor of Paratus.info
Today at 17:20
[Feature] Song, Book & Dish Kumi Naidoo, activist & author of Letters to my Mother
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 17:44
702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Radebe - Founder of Nathrol Engineering Pty Ltd
Today at 17:50
[Feature] Song, Book & Dish Kumi Naidoo, activist & author of Letters to my Mother
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 18:11
What $8.5bn package can get for Ramaphosa's SA Inc.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siya Biniza - Executive Director at Political Economy Southern Africa (PESA)
Today at 18:14
ZOOM: The Money Show Explainer: How Glencore bribed its way across Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Patrick Bond - Political Economist And Distinguished Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - The Luxury Frontiers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Labe - Managing Director & Principal
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president... 4 November 2022 1:03 PM
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricke... 4 November 2022 12:01 PM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Business
Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coa... 4 November 2022 2:45 PM
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg. 4 November 2022 12:28 PM
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon. 4 November 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

2 November 2022 10:39 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Fikile Mbalula
2022 ANC elective conference

On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - “For me, its renewal or death.” That's what African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member and head of elections Fikile Mbalula repeats often when pondering on the party’s fate ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 general elections.

“It’s renewal or death for me, in terms of the ANC. Whether I assume a position of secretary general or I am part of the collective, its renewal or death. If we don’t renew or do things differently, we will perish,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula, who is also transport minister, arrived late - as expected - at Primedia Place. His larger-than-life personality filled the studio as soon as he walked in for his conversation with Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

The flamboyant “Mr Razzmatazz” AKA “Mbaks” is once again eyeing the engine of the organisation, just like in 2012, when he gunned for the position of secretary general. This time, he is older has taken a few more knocks in the political realm and gained experience as a leader serving in national government.

This is a job, which comes with blue lights and a long list of other perks, he claims he is willing to forgo to become a full time deployee of the ANC at its Luthuli House headquarters.

He’s frowned upon society and members of the party who look down at anyone willing to let go of the government benefits to work at Luthuli House, where staffers have, at times, gone for months without pay.

“It shows how the political standing and authority have been eroded over the years, to a point that its insignificant, it can only be associated with material benefits for an individual, blue lights versus when you are at Luthuli house and can drive yourself. Yet you are the engine and it is the political centre, you are the overall administrative and political engine of the ANC,” said Mbalula.

While he insists he is not putting his hand up, but it instead rose “organically” as members discussed future leaders, he does believe he is up to the task, dismissing any nothing that he fizzled from a list of those who could lead the ANC following his failed attempted to run the secretary general’s office in 2012.

We have never been outside the main political arena of ANC affairs.

Fikile Mbalula

He counts his responsibilities in both the ANC where he’s the party’s head of election campaigns when the country votes for new leadership at both national and provincial as well as local government. He’s also held at least three government portfolios - he was in charge of policing before the 2019 general elections, with the sports and recreation being the first ministry he spearheaded.

Mbalula insists he has performed well in the different roles, rubbishing criticism of his handling of issues around South Africa’s roads.

I've been a minister now for three years or two and a half years, and when I arrived at the department of transport, it was one of the departments that was fairly in the backseat and in the periphery and [had] a number of challenges that faced the department. Yet it is the backbone and the engine of the economy. The driver's license [issue] was completely in shambles and in tatters and there was no policy that regulated rail in terms of what needs to happen when we talk about moving goods from road to rail. We have achieved that.

Fikile Mbalula

On the flipside, Mbalula who steers ANC campaigns, did not want to take credit for driving the governing party through its continued downward trajectory at the polls. In this case, he says blame cannot be apportioned to him alone, but he does insist the ANC clawed back support when faced with potential death in the previous national polls.

We have arrested the ANC from political obliteration and the years of recovery are ahead of us, whether or not we would have failed, only 2024 will be the judge.

Fikile Mbalula

While Mbalula has fierce criticism for former ANC leaders, including former president Thabo Mbeki and former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, he says this cannot equate to the period when the ANC closed ranks around former president Jacob Zuma over his Nkandla saga. He also says the ANC is not digging in its heels but is calling on its veterans to make use of internal avenues to raise issues they have with the party and its current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former leaders have weighed in on the Phala Phala farm theft saga, with Mbeki calling on the ANC to prepare for the possibility of the allegations claiming Ramaphosa’s career and Motlanthe saying the president had to take the country into his confidence and come clean on what actually transpired. Ramaphosa is accused of failing to report the theft of millions of undisclosed foreign currency, which is believed to have been stuffed inside furniture at his Limpopo saga.

Perhaps it is unfair of them, they should not be complaining with the rest of society… because they are empowered, first by history, by virtue, that they have nothing to lose. They don’t want to be presidents, unless they want to contest.

Fikile Mbalula

“We’ve been here before,” says Mbalula on ANC presidents facing challenges while in office.

Mbalula also insists there is no attempt by any of the ANC’s structures to close rank but instead calling for decorum and principle to be observed.

We fumbled. I was one of those who was fumbling in the dark, defending and defending. We fumbled and fumbled. That will never happen again.

Fikile Mbalula

“Closing ranks means concealing the truth and saying it must not be spoken of. None of us have said that. None of us have said the truth must not be spoken,” says Mbalula on former leaders making public comments.

He also claims the ANC is not the same organisation it was when the Nkandla scandal, over non-security upgrades at Zuma's home, broke out.

We mismanaged the handling of that saga, we learnt from Nkandla.

Fikile Mbalula

Nkandla went through its processes. We had the Public Protector, to start with. She came and said 'pay a little bit, but you, president, you are not responsible for this'. We stuck in our heels, the public protector was attacked. Then we opened an unconstitutional processes, an ad-hoc committee that went to Nkandla and said a swimming pool is a fire pool. We were lambasted by the Constitutional Court. [It] delivered that scathing [judgment], I was heading elections, we got 62%, dropped from 65%, scathing… two weeks before the votes and lambasted and the president was said to have acted outside and we went on to defend. We did not listen, the elders, society in general… We will not go that way with Phala Phala.

Listen to more from Mbalula, who touched on his own losses and what he calls the maturation of members since the last elective conference in 2017.


This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post




2 November 2022 10:39 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Fikile Mbalula
2022 ANC elective conference

More from Politics

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The PSA (Public Servants Association of South Africa) is a registered trade union at the forefront of labour developments. The PSA is the largest, politically non-affiliated, fully-representative union in the Public Service. Picture:@public.servants.association/Facebook.

Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation?

3 November 2022 1:13 PM

Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfunctional state services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News

More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew

3 November 2022 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

2 November 2022 2:48 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services

1 November 2022 1:44 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King

28 October 2022 1:23 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Songezo Zibi. Picture: @songzzibi/Instagram

Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president

Local

New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products

Local

South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia

Local World

EWN Highlights

Sahpra probes procurement of health products at Tembisa Hospital

4 November 2022 4:09 PM

Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia of attacks after peace deal

4 November 2022 4:00 PM

Lesufi: Gauteng townships to see installation of security surveillance cameras

4 November 2022 3:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA