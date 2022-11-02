POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post





JOHANNESBURG - “For me, its renewal or death.” That's what African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member and head of elections Fikile Mbalula repeats often when pondering on the party’s fate ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 general elections.

“It’s renewal or death for me, in terms of the ANC. Whether I assume a position of secretary general or I am part of the collective, its renewal or death. If we don’t renew or do things differently, we will perish,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula, who is also transport minister, arrived late - as expected - at Primedia Place. His larger-than-life personality filled the studio as soon as he walked in for his conversation with Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

The flamboyant “Mr Razzmatazz” AKA “Mbaks” is once again eyeing the engine of the organisation, just like in 2012, when he gunned for the position of secretary general. This time, he is older has taken a few more knocks in the political realm and gained experience as a leader serving in national government.

This is a job, which comes with blue lights and a long list of other perks, he claims he is willing to forgo to become a full time deployee of the ANC at its Luthuli House headquarters.

He’s frowned upon society and members of the party who look down at anyone willing to let go of the government benefits to work at Luthuli House, where staffers have, at times, gone for months without pay.

“It shows how the political standing and authority have been eroded over the years, to a point that its insignificant, it can only be associated with material benefits for an individual, blue lights versus when you are at Luthuli house and can drive yourself. Yet you are the engine and it is the political centre, you are the overall administrative and political engine of the ANC,” said Mbalula.

While he insists he is not putting his hand up, but it instead rose “organically” as members discussed future leaders, he does believe he is up to the task, dismissing any nothing that he fizzled from a list of those who could lead the ANC following his failed attempted to run the secretary general’s office in 2012.

We have never been outside the main political arena of ANC affairs. Fikile Mbalula

He counts his responsibilities in both the ANC where he’s the party’s head of election campaigns when the country votes for new leadership at both national and provincial as well as local government. He’s also held at least three government portfolios - he was in charge of policing before the 2019 general elections, with the sports and recreation being the first ministry he spearheaded.

Mbalula insists he has performed well in the different roles, rubbishing criticism of his handling of issues around South Africa’s roads.

I've been a minister now for three years or two and a half years, and when I arrived at the department of transport, it was one of the departments that was fairly in the backseat and in the periphery and [had] a number of challenges that faced the department. Yet it is the backbone and the engine of the economy. The driver's license [issue] was completely in shambles and in tatters and there was no policy that regulated rail in terms of what needs to happen when we talk about moving goods from road to rail. We have achieved that. Fikile Mbalula

On the flipside, Mbalula who steers ANC campaigns, did not want to take credit for driving the governing party through its continued downward trajectory at the polls. In this case, he says blame cannot be apportioned to him alone, but he does insist the ANC clawed back support when faced with potential death in the previous national polls.

We have arrested the ANC from political obliteration and the years of recovery are ahead of us, whether or not we would have failed, only 2024 will be the judge. Fikile Mbalula

While Mbalula has fierce criticism for former ANC leaders, including former president Thabo Mbeki and former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, he says this cannot equate to the period when the ANC closed ranks around former president Jacob Zuma over his Nkandla saga. He also says the ANC is not digging in its heels but is calling on its veterans to make use of internal avenues to raise issues they have with the party and its current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former leaders have weighed in on the Phala Phala farm theft saga, with Mbeki calling on the ANC to prepare for the possibility of the allegations claiming Ramaphosa’s career and Motlanthe saying the president had to take the country into his confidence and come clean on what actually transpired. Ramaphosa is accused of failing to report the theft of millions of undisclosed foreign currency, which is believed to have been stuffed inside furniture at his Limpopo saga.

Perhaps it is unfair of them, they should not be complaining with the rest of society… because they are empowered, first by history, by virtue, that they have nothing to lose. They don’t want to be presidents, unless they want to contest. Fikile Mbalula

“We’ve been here before,” says Mbalula on ANC presidents facing challenges while in office.

Mbalula also insists there is no attempt by any of the ANC’s structures to close rank but instead calling for decorum and principle to be observed.

We fumbled. I was one of those who was fumbling in the dark, defending and defending. We fumbled and fumbled. That will never happen again. Fikile Mbalula

“Closing ranks means concealing the truth and saying it must not be spoken of. None of us have said that. None of us have said the truth must not be spoken,” says Mbalula on former leaders making public comments.

He also claims the ANC is not the same organisation it was when the Nkandla scandal, over non-security upgrades at Zuma's home, broke out.

We mismanaged the handling of that saga, we learnt from Nkandla. Fikile Mbalula

Nkandla went through its processes. We had the Public Protector, to start with. She came and said 'pay a little bit, but you, president, you are not responsible for this'. We stuck in our heels, the public protector was attacked. Then we opened an unconstitutional processes, an ad-hoc committee that went to Nkandla and said a swimming pool is a fire pool. We were lambasted by the Constitutional Court. [It] delivered that scathing [judgment], I was heading elections, we got 62%, dropped from 65%, scathing… two weeks before the votes and lambasted and the president was said to have acted outside and we went on to defend. We did not listen, the elders, society in general… We will not go that way with Phala Phala.

Listen to more from Mbalula, who touched on his own losses and what he calls the maturation of members since the last elective conference in 2017.

This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post